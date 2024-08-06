Javier Mendez Says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Plan Is Why Islam, Umar, and Others Rarely Lose Rounds

AKA founder and Head Coach Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, is responsible for the success of the Dagestani camp at the UFC. Following Umar Nurmagomedov’s spectacular win over Cory Sandhagen, popular MMA influencer ‘The Schmo’ asked Mendez about the secret sauce in his camp that catapulted Khabib, Islam, and now Umar into the annals of UFC.

The 53-year-old responded by saying that Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap, had trained the stars since they were “little boys.” Mendez further mentioned that if the legendary Russian combat coach were alive, he would be the one doing all the interviews and talking about how he got the Dagestani fighters to such an incredible level. In fact, the AKA head coach believes he has come in at the last moment, as he said,

” I just happened to be coming in on the tail end of it, I had my parts, don’t get me wrong but this is basically father’s plan.”

Hence, according to Mendez, the secret sauce is none other than Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap. As a matter of fact, the AKA head coach is convinced that it was all Abdulmanap’s doing – instilling the fighting spirit and inculcating the discipline required to make champions out of the crew.

Moreover, during the same interview, the coach also shared his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov‘s future trajectory.

Mendez wants Umar to fight for the title in February 2025

Last weekend’s UFC main event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi was the first time, Khabib’s cousin, Umar was featured in a main event. The Russian, much like his cousin, shattered the expectation, going toe-to-toe with former interim champion, Sandhagen for all five rounds.

⚡️Javier Mendez hopes Umar Nurmagomedov will fight winner of O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili in February 2025 in Abu Dhabi. "Next step is Bantamweight championship of the world and hopefully… we will get it in Abu Dhabi." 🎥 @TheSchmo312 ▫️ pic.twitter.com/Jpx9t8QBJi — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 5, 2024

While fans were counting on the Dagestani’s wrestling to be a problem for Sandhagen, Umar outdid the American in the striking department as well, leading to a decision win. Now, Mendez believes that the bantamweight is ready for the belt.

Explaining the ideal next step, the AKA head coach claimed he wants his pupil to fight for the title against the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili in February.