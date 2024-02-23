Joe Rogan Acting Career: How Many TV Shows Has the UFC Commentator Done?

The noted UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, boasted massive fame even before getting into the UFC. The 56-year-old has been in multiple fields of work to date. However, it was his standup comedy gigs that got him into the limelight in the late 80s. Soon after, the ‘JRE’ host started taking up acting gigs as well and appeared on several TV shows and movies.

Most fans may already know one of the many TV series that Rogan has appeared on. It’s none other than the noted reality TV show, ‘Fear Factor’, where the 56-year-old used to play the host. The noted WWE star, The Miz, was a contestant in one of those seasons as well.

However, Rogan’s TV gigs started way before he signed the contract to host ‘Fear Factor’. The comedian made a transition to acting on TV through the 1994 baseball sitcom, ‘Hardball’. Rogan’s character was named ‘Frank Valente’ in the show. But sadly, the show only aired a single season before getting canceled in 1995.

However, Rogan didn’t have to wait much before scoring his second acting gig. Rogan got into the slapstick comedy show, ‘News Radio’, which aired five seasons from 1995 to 1999.

However, his appearance on ‘Fear Factor’ boosted his popularity to all new levels. The ‘JRE’ host anchored ‘Fear Factor’ from 2001 to 2006, spanning a remarkable 150 episodes. Rogan also made a few appearances on a few other comedic TV series like ‘Just Shoot Me’ and Silicon Valley. But several fans might be excited to know a recent revelation that the UFC CEO, Dana White, made about Rogan.

Dana White recently disclosed the reason behind selecting Joe Rogan for the UFC

Most fans may know that Joe Rogan is a lifelong martial artist. Despite never competing professionally, Rogan has revealed multiple times how he used to pack superb prowess in multiple martial arts genres and even won various amateur tournaments.

His superb work as the ‘Fear Factor’ host may have got him into the vision of the UFC CEO, Dana White. But it was Rogan’s knowledge and passion for martial arts that got him into the UFC. White first witnessed Rogan on TV during his appearance on a talk show.

The UFC head honcho was blown away by how specifically the 56-year-old talked about UFC fighters. Adding that to Rogan’s humorous nature made him the perfect choice for Dana White.

Rogan has also reciprocated the value White has given him multiple times. The New Jersey native also called White a “brother” in an episode of ‘JRE’. Well, UFC fans will hope that this brotherhood continues in the years to come and provides them with enthralling UFC events.