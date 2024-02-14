Joe Rogan Andrew Tate Podcast: A Deal That Never Came to Fruition

While today every other YouTuber is a podcaster too, the UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, has been in this game for a very long time. Over the years, he has collaborated with so many people from different walks of life, from Elon Musk to Sadhguru; there is rarely any field Rogan hasn’t touched upon. Talking about the JRE, one name that fans have been interested in seeing for the longest time is Andrew Tate. However, despite the talks, as said by Tate, they have yet to come down to have a conversation.

There are barely any people on the internet who haven’t heard about the man who popularized podcasting with JRE. Talking about him, a leaked chat screenshot from 2022 emerged on the internet where Andrew Tate applauds Rogan and calls him the most important voice of the time. After which Rogan invited him for the podcast, to which Tate agreed, but this hasn’t happened.

Meanwhile, as many questioned whether it ever happened, ‘CobraTate’ shared the chat screenshot captioning, ‘Yet’ and indicating it might happen soon.

To answer why it hasn’t happened yet, many know that the Tate brothers were caught up in allegations of human trafficking and other serious charges last year. While there is a lack of evidence and they are now out of prison, Tate is still not fully free and is geographically restricted by the Romanian court from moving outside the country for at least two months.

As Rogan doesn’t do virtual chats, this hasn’t happened yet. However, it is safe to say that after Tate is fully free, we might see them together. And now fans can enjoy the JRE on various platforms.

Joe Rogan Reportedly Secured $250 Spotify Deal

Last time, Spotify snagged ‘JRE’ exclusively for $200 million in 2020. Now, despite offering a better and bigger deal, ‘JRE’ won’t remain exclusive to Spotify. While it is good news for fans, now that they can enjoy Rogan’s podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms too. But for Spotify, which was exclusively their content, now it will be not exclusive.

Thanks to his conversation skills and the guests he brings on the podcast, Joe Rogan has built a massive following. With Tate being one of the names fans are eager to see, this new deal will be interesting to see how Rogan expands his JRE empire.