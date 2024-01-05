Joe Rogan Sends Kat Williams JRE Podcast Invitation as Comedian Claims UFC Star Only Invites Guest ‘That Ain’t Funny’

Joe Rogan hosts the most famous podcast in the world named ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and it has been around for over a decade and, in that time, has morphed into a very important platform. Appearing on the show is considered a highlight for many, especially up-and-coming comedians who Rogan promotes often. However, in doing so, it appears that the UFC commentator has angered a veteran of the game Kat Williams.

Kat Williams is an Emmy Award-winning American stand-up comedian and actor. He recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, where he discussed several issues in detail. In one such conversation, he fired shots at Joe Rogan. Williams said,

“And that is how it was for blue comedy. If you were a comedian that cussed you were ridiculed by the mainstream comedy guys. That would be like me being on Joe Rogan. Joe don’t want me on there, I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wanna push out. But that is really how it is.”

Rogan’s podcast is listened to by millions daily. Appearing on the podcast can greatly benefit individuals who are just getting started in their respective fields.

The 56-year-old believes in providing people a platform and therefore often hosts up-and-coming comedians that he thinks have potential. This allows them to introduce themselves to the world and further grow their career. Rogan replied to Kat Williams’ comments on X, saying,

“I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time. If he’s down I’ll make it happen.”

Talking about the JRE podcast for the UFC commentator 2023 was yet another record-breaking year in more ways than one. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at some of the big wins for Rogan from 2023.

A closer look at 2023 for Joe Rogan

One of the biggest moments in 2023 for Joe Rogan professionally came early on in the year 2023. For a long time, Rogan wanted to open his comedy club to promote and nurture up-and-coming talent. That dream of his became a reality in March 2023 when he opened the Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas.

Furthermore, in 2023 Rogan held on to his spot atop the podcast list for Spotify. Just as the year before, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ beat out the likes of ‘Call Her Daddy’ and ‘Huberman Lab’ as the top podcast globally for music streaming giant Spotify. Both Rogan and his fans will be hoping that the good fortune continues into 2024 as well.