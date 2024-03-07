Joe Rogan UFC: Everything You Need to Know About the World-Famous Podcaster’s Role in Dana White’s Promotion

Most fans would happily agree that the noted UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan, adds a lot more excitement to UFC PPVs with his value-added commentary. The noted comedian had been in the UFC even during the pre-Dana White era of the promotion. Fans may have witnessed Rogan on the commentary table and conducting in-octagon interviews several times. But he used to fulfill other roles as well during the initial years of his UFC career. So here’s a look at the duties that the famous Joe Rogan has been fulfilling since he entered the UFC.

Joe Rogan: UFC roles in pre-Dana White era

Rogan described the story behind his UFC entry in one of the episodes of his noted podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. He got connected to Campbell McLaren (co-creator of the UFC back then) through his manager, who was looking for someone to do the backstage interviews with the fighters.

His manager was well aware of his obsession with martial arts and hence recommended the 56-year-old for this role. The noted comedian also revealed that all of this happened well before the current UFC head honcho, Dana White, took over the UFC. He said,

“I worked for the SEG [initial owners of the UFC], long before Dana owned it. This was ‎Bob Meyrowitz.”

Those were pretty much the early days of the UFC. Rogan may have signed up for just backstage interviews. But his first UFC appearance at UFC 12 revealed that he conducted in-octagon interviews as well, besides interviewing fighters and their teams backstage.

However, Rogan couldn’t sustain his position for long during his initial tenure. In the same ‘JRE’ episode, he revealed how working for the UFC back then took a toll on his own pockets. This is why he left his position after a year and a half of his entry into the promotion. However, fate brought him back to the same place yet again.

Joe Rogan: UFC roles in Dana White’s era

The current UFC head honcho, Dana White, took over the UFC with the help of his friends Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta in 2001. It seems that he had also done his homework pretty well before taking over the company. He had probably gone through Rogan’s UFC interviews before he took over the company.

White was also well aware of Rogan’s skills in hosting and presenting since he had witnessed him on ‘Fear Factor’. This is why he didn’t give a second thought while electing the 56-year-old for the role of being the UFC’s color commentator.

Most fans may have witnessed that Rogan also fulfills the role of the in-octagon interviewer to date, like he used to do in his first tenure. However, the UFC has given up on the type of backstage interviews that Rogan used to conduct.

His current roles in the UFC cover color commentating and in-octagon interviewing only. With the UFC 299 getting closer by the seconds, it’s quite understandable that several fans will be waiting to hear Rogan’s voice once more detailing the enthralling fights of the night.