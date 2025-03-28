Joe Rogan’s Theory of Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 Loss Sounds Like Classic ‘Conor McGregor-Style’ Excuse, Says UFC Veteran

Amid rumors of poor physical health hampering his UFC 313 outing, Alex Pereira has been accused of making “excuses” by another ex-UFC champion.

Pereira, a former two-weight champion had headlined the promotion’s return to Las Vegas earlier this month against Magomed Ankalaev. However, faltering in a unanimous decision loss to the surging Dagestani, Pereira saw his light heavyweight championship slip to boot.

However, according to veteran caller Joe Rogan, the Sao Paulo star was hampered pre-fight. Per his sources, Pereira had battled both a hand fracture and the norovirus before his pairing with Ankalaev.

However, as far as outspoken analyst Michael Bisping is concerned, any sort of complaint of injury or illness is just an excuse. Going all-in on Pereira, the Brit compared this apparent “excuse” to a whole host of prior issues other combatants have manufactured post-loss.

“Alex Pereira apparently fought with a broken hand at UFC 313,” Bisping started on his YouTube channel. “And that’s why he looked a little bit flat. Apparently he fought with a broken hand, and he had the norovirus as well”, he added, setting up his actual criticism.

“Fighters, as well know sometimes- not all of them, will come out with a variety of excuses,” Bisping began unloading.

The former middleweight champion then went to cite more than a few instances where fighters came up with the most bizarre of excuses.

“When they lose a fight. We’ve had some good ones over the years. Who could forget Conor McGregor? ‘My foot was a balloon.’ Of course, we’ve got Dominick Cruz when he lost to Henry Cejudo. He said the referee, Keith Peterson smelled like cigarettes and alcohol“, he noted

In the meantime, days after Rogan’s remarks about his supposed injury and illness, Pereira has claimed he didn’t want to use it as an excuse.

Pereira looks for sympathy after Rogan reveal

Interestingly, maintaining he was not looking for excuses for his lacklustre UFC 313 outing, Pereira asserted he would return in better form. However, he insisted that while preparing for the contest was hampered, illness and injury did affect part of his training regime.

“My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things”, he told Ariel Helwani through his translator, Plinio Cruz.

“I don’t wanna make excuses. I don’t wanna use this as leverage for anything. This was one of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened. But I do not regret fighting. Like I said, I’ve conquered a lot”, the former light heavyweight champion added.

Alex Pereira shares that he contemplated not fighting at UFC 313: “My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things… I don’t wanna make excuses… I don’t wanna use this as leverage for anything. This was one of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened… But… pic.twitter.com/2Njlu4tuHy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 26, 2025

This interview comes just days after Ankalaev had asserted that he was going to defend his title in August and had been granted a rematch against the Brazilian in August. Should Pereira not be able to make it, he would find another man to dance the lambada with, the champion had clarified.

In response, Pereira agreed to the schedule and claimed that he would show up to the octagon in August. Interestingly, it seems Pereira’s interview with Helwani has also clarified some doubts Bisping had about him.

Bisping takes back his words

Now privy to Pereira’s story of events, the aforenoted Bisping has denied that the Brazilian was making excuses, claiming that he deserved “respect” for his words.

“I did think Pereira was coming up with excuses. But when I saw the interview that he did, he ain’t making any excuses whatsoever. So, full respect to Alex Pereira for handling it this way. And I’m very much looking forward to the rematch [with Ankalaev]”, he added.

Notably, last October, Pereira also fought against Khalil Rountree battling a severe bout of influenza- even blowing his nose and coughing between rounds.