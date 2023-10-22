After Claiming to ‘Submit’ Islam Makhachev for $50,000, Dillon Danis Vows to ‘Play’ With the UFC Champion

UFC 294 witnessed a great show with Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title belt in a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski who stepped in on a 11-day notice period. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. As the congratulatory messages and fan reactions started to flow in, an MMA fighter and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Dillon Danis made a bold statement of playing with the UFC’s #3 in men’s pound-for-pound ranked fighters. These statements come after he claimed to bet $50,000 to finish the lightweight champion via submission, back in August.

Advertisement

Over the past few months Danis has become infamous for his trash talk just like his mentor Conor McGregor. After he lost to Logan Paul in a professional boxing match, the BJJ star has now called out Makhachev.

Dillon Danis vows to play with Islam Makhachev

‘El Jefe’, who is very confident in his own abilities has made many bold claims in the past. Post Makhachev’s victory over ‘The Great’ on Saturday he took to Twitter and made a comment to take on the lightweight champion to settle some unfinished business. He wrote,

Advertisement

“Unfinished Business. Mark my words, I’ll play with this inbred.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1715821913996455937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The rivalry between Team Conor McGregor and Team Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely to end given their history. Danis, who is McGregor’s friend and MMA trainer, has taunted the Dagestani fighters multiple times. A few months ago, he showed his readiness to bet a big amount to beat Makhachev while also mentioning Nurmagomedov.

Danis claims to finish Makhachev in a $50,000 bet

‘El Jefe’ shares a bitter relationship with both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. As Danis is a good friend of Conor McGregor and was once hunted by ‘The Eagle’ during UFC 229 during Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout in 2018 since then there’s been a shared bad blood from Danis’s end.

During one of his recent interviews with the famous YouTubers, Nelk Boys, ‘El Jefe’ praised his very own fighting skills and expressed how he would finish Islam Makhachev in a $50,000 bet. Danis said:

Advertisement

“I might kill Islam [Makhachev], I think he doesn’t make it past two rounds with me, 100%. How much you wanna bet and we have our fight, $50k I submit him… Give me Khabib [Nurmagomedov] Come on.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwgsH_uqsgF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Danis’s recent loss against Logan Paul and the latest news of his release from the Bellator contract has opened many doors for new opportunities for him. It would be interesting to see whether he strikes a deal with the UFC or some other promotion.