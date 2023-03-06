Adin Ross Expresses Relief as Andrew Tate Publicly Denies Having Lung Cancer: “Thank God”

Contentious social media influencer Adin Ross breathed a sigh of relief in light of a statement released by friend Andrew Tate, denying all rumors and reports that he is diagnosed with lung cancer. Andrew Tate’s stalwart supporters were left aghast earlier last week when reports emerged that the Top G is suffering from lung cancer.

A lot has been made of Tate’s health since his arrest by Romanian authorities on 29th December. The British American has been held in custody by Romanian authorities over suspicions on the alleged charges of ra*e, human trafficking and money laundering.

In the time since, concerns arose over his deteriorating health. His lawyer Tina Glandian was on record stating that Tate, along with his brother, Tristan Tate, who was also arrested in December, have had their liberties snatched from them.

And although there weren’t any pressing or revealing health complications brought to the media’s attention, much has been speculated about his well-being.

I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out. pic.twitter.com/VpLHWp20Fg — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 4, 2023

Tate himself has now denied any reports concerning any authenticity to the rumors that he possesses lung cancer. With the 36-year-old addressing the issue himself, it reassured his following that they had nothing to be troubled about.

This includes Adin Ross, who was ecstatic at the news.

Also read: Jon Jones Calls Francis Ngannou “A Big Ol P***y” After Winning Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285

Adin Ross is grateful that Andrew Tate does not have cancer!

In the wake of an entire week of speculation, Andrew Tate, at long last, addressed and refuted any claims that he is suffering from lung cancer. Tate’s representatives previously stated that the 36-year-old indeed had cancer, and there was a spot replicating a tumor in his body.

Tate, who has been provided access to his Twitter from prison, took to the ‘Bird App’ to reveal that the rumors were false and held no credibility.

Tate tweeted:

“I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out.”

Ross, who has been a mentee of Tate over the past year, responded to the Top G’s tweet, elated about the news. Ross responded to Tate’s tweet, thanking God and expressing his solace that he was no longer bothered.

He followed with a statement indicating his love for the controversial internet figure.

Thank god! Love u brother ❤️ — adin (@adinross) March 4, 2023

Ross said:

“Thank god! Love u brother “

Given the relationship between the pair, it’s understandable why Ross feels particularly attached to Tate. The pair have developed a camaraderie resembling that of a big brother and little brother. Needless to say, Ross will be euphoric regarding the news.

Also read: Tom Brady’s One-Word Reaction to Jon Jones’ Epic Comeback Win at UFC 285 is Going Viral

The relationship between Adin Ross and Andrew Tate!

Tate and Ross have forged an unpredictable friendship. Their initial point of contact materialized in the middle of 2022. This came to be when Ross invited Tate onto his twitch stream.

Following this, they delved into the conversation and developed a friendship. It’s safe to say that the pair have formed an unbreakable bond since then, with Ross captivated by Tate’s mentality, insight and thought process.

Despite being incarcerated since the start of 2023, Ross and Tate continue to maintain their friendship.

Also read: How Many Mexican Champions Have There Been in the UFC?