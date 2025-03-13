Khamzat Chimaev Overtakes Jon Jones to Join Exclusive Club With Conor McGregor, Khabib, Islam Makhachev, Ronda Rousey

: Khamzat Chimaev weighs in for their UFC 279 bout during the official weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV

It didn’t take more than a couple of fights for the UFC brass and fans of the sport to predict that Khamzat Chimaev was destined to be a huge star one day. This week, the UFC middleweight is not poised to join one of the most elite clubs on social media, seemingly inching closer to fulfilling that destiny.

Chimaev, a fan-favorite finisher at the middleweight limit, is poised to fight middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis upon return. Currently boasting the number three rank in the division, Chimaev is riding a 14-fight winning spree and is even being touted as the betting favorite against the South African champion.

But as of right now, he’s working overtime to prove that the rumors about the UFC’s lack of star power remains just that- a toothless rumor. Overtaking heavyweight champion Jon Jones (9.506m) for followers on the Meta-backed platform, Chimaev has reached a dizzying 9.532 million followers on Instagram.

He is now in the top 5 for most followed UFC fighters ever. The crown continues to be held by the mad Irishman, Conor McGregor (46.8M), followed not-so-closely by the undefeated Dagestani, Khabib Nurmagomedov (38.6M), ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey (17.2M), and the promotion’s lightweight king, Islam Makhachev (10M).

Chimaev, of course, now only needs less than half a million followers to join this exclusive club.

▫️ Khamzat Chimaev (9.5M) pic.twitter.com/hfySIP4rlu — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) March 12, 2025 It is often unusual for grapplers to have such following among fans. While Khabib was the first among the ground game experts to crack the code, he was aided in principle by a reckless McGregor ahead of UFC 229 in 2018. Islam, of course, rode in on Khabib’s success and eventually compounded it with dominant title wins and defenses, which makes Chimaev’s success all the more impressive. Of all his would-be peers on the list, he is the only one without a UFC title to their name.