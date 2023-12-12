“Loaded Like Mules”: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Accused of Doping by Fellow UFC Lightweight

‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov made his debut in the UFC against Kamal Shalorus in January 2012. Nurmagomedov was the first one from his team to get into the UFC. What followed was a massive influx of Dagestani fighters following their leader’s footsteps. The likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov to name a few.

Since ‘The Eagle’ left the sport, his protege, Islam Makhachev won the lightweight belt and has already defended it twice. What is interesting to note about the Dagestani fighters is the way they dominate their opponents. Their wrestling and grappling is vastly superior to their opponents in most cases. This allows them to completely dominate from start to finish and drain both the mind and body of their opponents.

Many believe that these wins are a result of extreme hard work and talent. But fellow UFC fighter Benoit St. Dennis does not see it the same way. In a recent interview he shared his thoughts on Nurmagomedov and his team. He said,

“Concerning the Nurmagomedov family, for example, I no longer have any doubt: they are loaded like mules. They are intelligent in the way they do drugs, but they know how to do it very well. Makhachev was busted with meldonium, for example….. The problem is that it is a business sport and a spectator sport. The UFC is an American organization. Americans don’t have the same relationship with hormones and doping as we do.”

These are serious accusations made against the current and former lightweight champion. Neither Nurmagomedov or Makhachev have ever tested positive for any banned substances. However, it is interesting to note that fellow teammate and cousin Usman Nurmagomedov was recently caught using banned substances. As a result of the same Usman Nurmagomedov is now serving a six-moth suspension.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at what is in store for Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 300?

In his third title defence, Islam Makhachev is likely to take on Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Given Oliveira’s recent performance, he secured a title rematch just a few months after being stopped in the second round and losing his belt in the process. At this point in time, a date for the fight is not set yet.

A huge portion of the MMA fan base is hoping that this fight takes place at UFC 300. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. The holy period of Ramadan for Muslims takes place from March 10th- April 9th next year. Usually during this time, ‘The Eagle’ and his team do not take any fights at all. However, if UFC 300 takes place towards the end of April, there is a strong chance that Makhachev vs Oliveira might settle their rematch at UFC 300.