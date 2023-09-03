Logan Paul’s $250,000,000 Retailing Company Berated in Explicit Rant by Conor McGregor’s Friend on Nina Agdal

The YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul is set to feature in one of the most hyped-up combat sports events of 2023 against Dillon ‘El Jefe’ Danis on October 14. Leading up to the fight, Danis has engaged in mind games with the WWE star by posting his fiancé Nina Agdal’s provocative pictures. ‘El Jefe’ earlier claimed that he had implemented his teammate Conor McGregor’s tactics to promote the Logan Paul fight. Despite all the trash talk, the older Paul brother has remained silent and not made many comments about it. However, Conor McGregor’s friend has now berated Paul’s new business venture in an explicit rant about Agdal which might set off the WWE star.

The WWE star is taking over the rehydration drink market with his latest business venture Prime along with YouTuber KSI and there’s a lot of positivity surrounding the energy drink. Danis recently posted a tweet using Prime to mock Agdal and aggravate the WWE superstar.

Friend of Conor McGregor berates Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration

The Irishman’s friend is not holding back with his trash talk on Twitter which is primarily targeted towards Agdal. Recently, he went on an X-rated rant about Paul’s fiancé while berating Prime Hydration on Twitter. Danis wrote:

“Logan’s got a drink called Prime and a girl that is past her Prime.“

Danis has not only roped in Prime Hydration but also several noted celebrities in his Tweets aimed at Paul’s fiancé. The likes of Andrew Tate, Ja Rule, Adam Sandler, and Ariel Helwani were included in the tweets.

However, recently, Danis involved a tech genius and billionaire who is also rumored to fight in a combat sports event himself.

Dillon Danis dragged Elon Musk into Nina Agdal controversy

The BJJ star is not holding back and shying away from involving anyone in the Agdal controversy. Danis claimed that ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk was trying to silence him by placing his account under a shadow ban.

What’s more, in a recent Tweet ‘El Jefe’ claimed that the South African is a former partner of Agdal and that’s why he is trying to silence him. Despite the outrageous nature of the claim, the Billionaire has not yet responded to the Tweet.

It remains to be seen where the breaking point of Logan Paul is and how much slander can he endure since Danis seems to have an endless source of photos to post.