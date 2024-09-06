Married UFC Star Sean O’Malley Shoots His Shot at Rubi Rose, Offers Coaching

UFC’s bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley might be married but that hasn’t stopped him from shooting his shot at rapper Rubi Rose with just more than a week to his bout against Merab Dvalishvili. Ahead of the highly awaited UFC 306 showdown, ‘Suga’ was caught apparently drooling over the rapper, essentially offering himself to Rose as a “boxing coach”.

Recently, the 26-year-old rapper took to her social media and dropped a hellraiser, as she was seen holding a pair of boxing gloves, trying to elicit a reaction from her fans.

This, got the attention of the O’Malley who despite being married with a child took the opportunity to hit on her.

“Need a boxing coach ?”

Now, this is not the first time, the American has been down for some action outside of marriage. In fact, O’Malley has previously gotten himself in trouble after revealing that he had cheated on his wife…

… and then he justified it!

Sean O’Malley’s self exposed double-stand

Unlike noted athletes like Alexander Volkanovski, Michael Bisping, and several others who stay committed to their wives and families, O’Malley just cannot be with a single woman.

During a 2023 appearance on “Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk” the 135-lb champion revealed his own hypocrisy, stating how he was entitled to get physical with other women besides his wife Danya Gonzalez since he was the one providing for her living.

It seems like the champ is still living in medieval times when women didn’t have rights. They still don’t in many parts of the world, including the USA but that’s a conversation for another day.

Right now, it boggles the mind that someone can just go out and say these things on the internet with absolutely no consequences.

Now, if one were to play the devil’s advocate, they could argue that O’Malley’s statement meant that his wife could also indulge in pleasures outside the marriage, making it an open relationship, which would be fair.

But guess what, maybe this is the 16th century!

The superstar’s double stand was evident when he said that this privilege was only entitled to him and not his wife. He said,

“I’m a king. I pay for everything. I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little p***y on the side, what does that have to do with anything?…Danny is never fine with it, she has been but then we had a baby and hormones change. I’m a crazy motherf****er, I put myself on a leash and have to live a very disciplined lifestyle.”

