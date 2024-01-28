HomeSearch

“Marvel Sucks”: UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Faces Fans’ Wrath as Ambition to Join MCU Gets Derailed

Debmallya Chakraborty
|Published

Georges St-Pierre Marvel Studios logo
Credits: Imago

Noted personalities from MMA or the fighting realm transitioning into Hollywood are a common phenomenon. Names like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena are the most notable ones instantly coming to our minds. However, fighters from UFC too, have had their moments of glory on the silver screen. Ronda Rousey and Michael Bisping are some of the names we can recall. Similarly, Georges St-Pierre also had the honor of working with Marvel and now wants to make a return. Unfortunately, fans are not so excited about the same as they took to X to express their discontent. 

The former UFC Middleweight is a renowned name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He initially appeared in the movie, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” portraying the character of Batroc. 

Once the Infinity Saga concluded with “Avengers: Endgame”, GSP made a comeback in the Disney + series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Since then, the 42-year-old has been missing in action. 

In a recent post, Georges St-Pierre expressed his willingness to work with Marvel once again. He wrote, 

“My last confrontation in the Marvel universe.

It would be fun to come back eventually. 

What do you think?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgesStPierre/status/1751228317410210159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the reactions from the fans were not particularly enthusiastic. 

This fan pointed out that Marvel is not producing quality content and thus, GSP should not return.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamsebsduran/status/1751235818671521909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This user wants Georges St-Pierre to feature in a different franchise

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PrincessHNW/status/1751234595297579175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user wanted him to face Conor McGregor at UFC 300. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tennisinsights_/status/1751275647060648136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan stated that since Chris Evans had hung up his mettle as Captain America, there is no point of St-Pierre returning. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FahlSolotov/status/1751385460000080371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, whether the former UFC star will return to the superhero franchise or not might be a thing of discussion in the future. However, the noted former champion made a return to the octagon recently while teasing a face-off with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre terms Khabib Nurmagomedov as an “attractive” opponent 

It has been a decade since we saw GSP inside the octagon. However, much to the surprise of the fans, the UFC 290 press conference announced the much awaited return of St-Pierre. Although it was at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 16, the hype was significant for his fans. The 42-year-old always had a strong desire to fight ‘The Eagle’. Speaking on the matter in 2020, he stated that a comeback would have been on the cards if Khabib challenged him to a fight instead of retiring. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1677072656938721283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Continuing the same willingness, St-Pierre once again wished to fight Khabib at the Invitational on December 14, 2023. He even termed Khabib as an “attractive” opponent, alongside Anderson Silva and Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately, ‘The Eagle’ did not respond and GSP’s dream of going one on one with Khabib did not materialize. 

