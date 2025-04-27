‘Nothing Beats This’: Dana White & Co. Earn Praise From Ex-UFC Star for Bizarre Reason, Fans Declare It a Classic

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

During last night’s UFC Kansas City card, fan-favorite BKFC fighter, Mike Perry, found himself referenced on the broadcast in relation to a severe injury, much to his and fans’ delight.

Perry, a former welterweight mainstay in the promotion, departed the UFC having fought out his contract back in 2021. After suffering a pair of losses during the tail end of his run, the Michigan striker turned his hand to bare-knuckle fighting and is currently associated with Dirty Boxing as co-owner along with Jon Jones.

Notably, even during his Octagon tenure, Perry was best known for his gunslinging nature, often getting himself into trouble. And no more so than his memorable fight with Vicente Luque in Montevideo, Uruguay.

While suffering a controversial decision loss to the former, Perry would end up with a gruesome nose fracture, with blood shooting from it. If you watched UFC Kansas, you know where this is going!

Danish veteran, Nicolas Dalby, was at the end of a similarly nasty nose injury last night, leading the broadcast to reference Perry, much to his delight.

Complimenting the Dana White-led UFC, Perry posted on his official X account, adding, “Keep mentioning my legendary nose.”

And Perry wasn’t in his bloody fight with Luque, unlike Dalby, fans on social media have claimed his nose injury was far more gruesome than the veteran Dane’s.

“Nothing will ever beat this Mike,” a Twitter user posted in a follow-up tweet.

Nothing will ever beat this Mike pic.twitter.com/hwzcL7Knn7 — RedWolf (@RedWolfMMA) April 27, 2025

“Legendary snout“, joked another. “Your nose is way more legendary“, reminisced this fan.

Meanwhile, as Perry thanks the UFC for still being remembered fondly, not all octagon alumni have shared such warm sentiment over the past week.

Din Thomas voices worry for UFC’s future

Another fan-favorite veteran, Thomas, had his say on the UFC product this week. The former lightweight star believes with the rise of WWE, the UFC might already be facing a problem it’s yet to acknowledge.

Pointing to an uptick in lacklustre performance from Fight Nights to PPVs, Thomas claims the UFC’s recent acquisition of fandom may dwindle as time goes on.

He asserts that the general public is not as big on the Dana White-led promotion, at least not like it loves professional wrestling or the NFL.

Curiously, he blames the unpredictability of the sport for it. T

Thomas notes that while the unpredictable nature of the sport allows for crazy moments like Max Holloway knocking out Justin Gaethje for the BMF at UFC 300 with a second to go on the clock, it also accounts for far more snoozefests in comparison.

When we get Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou, it turns people off… these stinker fights that people go, you know what? I gave it a shot, but now I’m not going to stick with it,” he added.

“But pro wrestling is different because they script, — they script it “to make sure that you always engaged, right?” the former lightweight star explained.

The UFC had reportedly been in hot water with broadcasting partner ESPN last month over low PPV numbers amid fan complaints about the brass not providing enough star power for the hefty prices they have been charging.