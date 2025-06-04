Ex-UFC Fighter Plans Lawsuit Against GFL for Misusing Dana White & Co.’s Superstars’ Legacy

The Global Fight League (GFL) was supposed to be the next big thing in MMA. The promotion was set to rival the UFC and even succeeded in signing big names like Tony Ferguson, Luke Rockhold, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, among several other UFC legends.

It was to follow a tournament format and was divided into 6 teams, with 4 nations and 4 continents, and a total of 120 athletes in their roster. It had everything to be a promising contender for the UFC. However, according to one fighter, who was a part of this roster, it’s all fake promises.

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee, in an interview with RJ Clifford for Sirius XM, spoke about what was going on with the league.

“We were in pretty heavy talks with GFL, they were supposed to be the new startup promotion. They were supposed to be the next big thing, and I got behind them pretty good,” he began.

Kevin Lee is suing the GFL for defamation and extortion. “They used guys like me and used our name in order to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business and nothing ever came from it.” pic.twitter.com/h8ZPbI9hyv — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) June 2, 2025

He then revealed what went wrong: “I think they used guys like me and used our name in order to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business, and nothing ever came from it.” Lee also stated that he was suing them for defamation and extortion.

But what fans can not seem to understand is why he is suing a company that he claims does not have any money. Things seem to have fallen apart with the GFL, and now all that’s left to see is if any other fighters come out and talk about it.

The organization was supposed to have its first event on May 24th, but there have been no updates from either the company or the fighter. And according to Ariel Helwani, it’s a lost case.

Helwani claims the GFL is as good as gone

Tony Ferguson was set to headline the first GFL event on May 24 as he took on Dillon Danis, with fighters like Paige VanZant also on the same card. Then, on May 25, Urijah Faber, Holly Holm, and Ray Borg were also set to make their debuts.

However, none of these fights ever took place, and fans were left wondering what was happening behind the scenes since there was no official word from the GFL.

A frustrated Ariel Helwani almost predicted that this would happen. In a video he posted back in April, he warned fans about the organization.

“It is possible GFL could still have an event, but honestly, that would be shocking to me at this point. To me, the GFL is a story that has come and gone.” Helwani even went as far as saying that the GFL may never host even one event.

It is possible GFL could still have an event, but honestly, that would be shocking to me at this point. To me, the GFL is a story that has come and gone. There’s a greater story here – the state of the MMA business. PFL isn’t paying as much as they once did. The Bellator No.2… pic.twitter.com/qn6VsJiy6N — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2025

And according to Helwani, this highlights the state that MMA as a business is in. He sees PFL and Bellator not being able to pay their fighters enough money, even naming One Championship on that list.

The only organization doing well for itself is the Dana White-led UFC, who have a monopoly over the entire market.