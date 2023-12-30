Conor McGregor Accused of Ducking a Fight as Michael Chandler’s Frustrations Begin to Accumulate

Conor McGregor’s current hiatus is easily his biggest break from the sport so far with no signs of end anytime soon. McGregor is supposed to face Michael Chandler on his return. However, his recent tweets suggest that ‘The Notorious’ has other targets in mind. Chandler and Conor McGregor had a Twitter exchange with ‘Iron’ taking jibes at the Irishman.

Michael Chandler has been extremely active ever since he joined the UFC. ‘Iron’ fought five times in the two years that he has been in the promotion. However, he has been inactive since November 2022. This is mainly because Chandler is waiting on a fight with Conor McGregor to materialise.

Naturally, waiting on a fight to get booked for so long is bound to induce some level of frustration. Chandler recently took to Twitter to voice his frustrations on the matter. ‘Iron’ tweeted saying,

“Imagine saying it, “the greatest comeback in combat sports history” and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and never coming back @TheNotoriousMMA”

McGregor in true fashion replied to Chandler’s comments suggesting an alternate fight for him. ‘The Notorious’ suggested a matchup between Chandler and Renato Moicano for UFC 300. After McGregor’ tweet, Chandler had the last word in the exchange posting a picture of Ben Stiller from ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’. The caption on the tweet said,

“dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.”

Chandler’s tweet pokes fun at Conor McGregor for deflecting fight talks repeatedly over the last few weeks. With that being said, is there a chance Michael Chandler gets passed on? Lets take a closer look.

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor a pipe dream?

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the sport. While Chandler is the opponent he should be facing, if McGregor decides there is a better, and more exciting challenge, he might most definitely choose that. UFC President Dana White confirmed yesterday that he will be meeting with McGregor soon.

White is currently in Abu Dhabi and McGregor is in Dubai. Fans will be expecting that a fight announcement comes out of it. If Chandler were to get passed on, the most obvious option would be Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ is looking to get back into the win column. He has also stated multiple times that he wants to fight at UFC 300. It will be interesting to see who Conor McGregor eventually ends up facing.