Paige VanZant Reveals Why Bare Knuckle Fighting Is More Dangerous Than PowerSlap

Is PowerSlap more dangerous than bare knuckle fighting? While some fans and other MMA fighters would disagree, the company’s newest recruit, Paige VanZant doesn’t think so.

An interview with UFC content creator, Nina Marie Daniele, had VanZant revealing that bare-knuckle boxing was comparatively more taxing on the athlete’s body.

In the ‘Nina Drama’ YouTube interview, she talked about how lots of fans had derided her decision to join Power Slap. But she surprisingly found it to be a lot less painful than bare-knuckle boxing.

A little controversial take to be fair, but VanZant is the only person on the planet, who’s done both, so she’s uniquely qualified to comment on this.

Despite starting her combat sports career in 2012, VanZant has never really stuck to a single promotion or sport. She started as a pro-MMA fighter and then joined the UFC.

However, she called an end to her tenure in Dana White’s promotion in 2020. This is when ’12 Gauge’ signed with David Feldman’s BKFC and took to the squared circle two times.

VanZant might have left no gaps in her training but her BKFC career ended with a 0-2 record along with multiple injuries and bruises.

On the other hand, she revealed that she didn’t lose any “brain cells” while training for her PowerSlap debut, and also earned a victory.

“I took zero brain damage in the entire camp leading up to this [the Power Slap victory]. Comparison? Obviously, bare-knuckle boxing is far more dangerous. You get hit with bare fists over and over again for 15 mins.”

And given her recent win and lack of bodily damage, it seems that VanZant has finally found a home.

Is Power Slap the final calling for VanZant?

Well, it’s still ’12 Gauge’s’ early days in Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion and she has also not taken any “brain damage”.

Well, it was her first fight, that too against a not-so-lethal rival. But she won it regardless, which is why its likely that she will stick around for a little bit at least. And with Dana White investing so much into the ‘sport’, who knows, she might become the face of the organization!

It will be interesting to witness if she chooses to continue her tenure in Dana White’s promotion if she gets into a contest that actually gives her brain damage. Here’s hoping it comes to pass!