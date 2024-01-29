Paulo Costa’s Latest Post Sparks Doubts Among Fans about Possible Withdrawal Before UFC 298

Over the last few weeks, the UFC has announced several exciting fights. However, given the sport’s nature, fans can never be sure of a fight taking place until both athletes are locked in the cage. This is more so the case with fighters who have a tendency to pull out of fights at the last minute. Given that he has done so multiple times over the past few years, Paulo Costa’s recent tweet has caused panic among fans.

‘Borrachinha’ posted a single word that has fans speculating the worst. Earlier today he put out a tweet saying, “F**k”.

Unfortunately, Costa did not follow up on his tweet to explain why he tweeted that. Therefore, fans assumed that it has something to do with him not making it to the fight. Here are some of the best reactions from fans speculating on the worst.

One fan said, “Let me guess, you pulled out again ?”

Another fan added, “Don’t pull out or he will be paying you a visit.”

“I swear, man. You do this again and I’m boutta spaz out.”– commented a fan in frustration.

“No way you pulled out”– commented a fan out of concern

Another fan commented, “Just say you don’t want to fight anymore.”

UFC fans’ fears that Costa will pull out of the fight is not baseless. Ever since he lost to Israel Adesanya in September 2020, Paulo Costa has pulled out of fights more times than he has actually fought. Since then, he has fought twice and pulled out of fights on more than three occasions. Most recently, he pulled out of his fight against Khamzat Chimaev after complications from an elbow surgery. Despite his recent tweet, fans will be hoping that Costa actually steps in and fights Robert Whittaker.

Paulo Costa saved by his new persona?

Ever since losing to Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa completely changed the way he presents himself to the fans. Earlier, Costa never talked trash and spoke very little English. Since the loss, Costa has adopted a completely different persona. ‘Borrachinha’ is now known for being one of the best trolls in the UFC with his posts on social media and his ‘secret juice’ shtick.

This has made him a huge fan favourite and is a major reason why he has not yet been cut from the UFC. Otherwise, Costa probably would have been released by the UFC long back given his inability to make weight and actually make it to the fights. However, since he draws eyeballs, the UFC is more tolerant of his actions.