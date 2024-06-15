“Pretty Cool”: Jon Jones Thrilled by Donald Trump’s Validation as World’s Greatest

The latest to the list of double champs in the UFC is Jon Jones. While the champion might have achieved everything there is to fighting, decimating the LHW division, and becoming the youngest champ in the promotion’s history, he got a special mention when Donald Trump deemed him one of the greatest in the world.

Putting up an Instagram post, Jones tagged the former President and relayed his gratitude for the former’s kind words.

“I’m not even gonna lie, it feels pretty cool to have the president @realdonaldtrump mention Bones as one of the worlds greatest. Pretty litty.”

A few days ago, the businessman turned politician was seen alongside Logan Paul on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE where they conversed about Geopolitics and other topics. Trump being a massive fight fan got lively when the conversation got to UFC. He then mentioned Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov as two of the sport’s greatest.

Delighted to see the politician acknowledging his work, Bones wished Mr. Trump a happy birthday. Giving props to the warriors, he also gave surging prospect and champion wrestler Bo Nickal the biggest shout-out of his career, complimenting the fighter for his performance.

Donald Trump gives credit to Bo Nickal, calls him a “phenomenal” fighter

It means the world to a fighter when somebody recognizes his hard work and dedication, likewise, this might have been the biggest moment in Bo Nickal’s career after the former President of the US, Donald Trump acknowledged his talent. Hearing such words from Trump might’ve actually got Nickal, a Trump supporter, pumped.

During his conversation with Logan Paul, the Republican deemed the 6-0 fighter “phenomenal.” Despite being fairly new and inexperienced, Trump seems to bet his stocks on the all-American wrestler when it comes to fighting. Following this remark, the politician also mentioned Sean Strickland, saying that his performance at UFC 302 was spectacular.