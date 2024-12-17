‘You Take Him to Game’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Pokes Fun at Demetrious Johnson for Cousin’s UFC Loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson during their training camp ahead of UFC 311. As Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov gear up for their title fights, the retired former lightweight champion turned the spotlight on Johnson’s well-known love for video games and how it may have caused one of Khabib’s cousins, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, to lose a fight.

In classic Khabib fashion, he poked fun at Johnson’s influence, saying,

“Because of you, you take him all the time to game, he lose one fight. I remember, I remember this.” Khabib blames DJ for making his cousin Abubakr lose a fight Khabib: “Because of you, you take him all the time to game, he lose one fight.” DJ: “I haven’t seen him play in a long time.” Khabib: “Because we break his computer.” @MightyMousepic.twitter.com/WSmRLU3wCl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 16, 2024

Johnson, who’s known for being an avid gamer, spends much of his retirement playing and streaming online. As does Abubakar and so he has spent some time with the ‘Mighty Mouse’, bonding over their shared passion.

But Khabib wasn’t impressed, suggesting that it distracted Abubakar from his fight preparation.

Khabib took things a step further, revealing that Abubakar no longer plays video games because, well, he no longer has a computer.

“We broke his computer” Khabib stated, much to the amusement of everyone in the camp.

While Khabib’s comments were in good humor, they also served as a reminder of the no-nonsense approach he applies to his team. With UFC 311 just around the corner, it’s all about staying disciplined and focused, with no distractions allowed, even if it means putting the gaming system on ice.

UFC 311 is going to be the biggest task Khabib has had to face since his fighting career came to an end. Two of his fighters are going into the octagon for title fights and the leader of the Dagestani pack is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their undefeated title fight record remains unblemished.

So, ‘Mighty Mouse’ wasn’t the only UFC legend who showed up for their training camp. Henry Cejudo was also invited to train alongside them!

Triple C naturally had to interview ‘The Eagle‘ and get his thoughts on what might be Islam Makhachev’s new headache if he manages to get past Arman Tsarukyan.

Khabib predicts Topuria beating Oliveira

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria shocked everyone last week after he announced a move to the lightweight division. Amidst much speculation, Topuria claimed that the world had seen the last of him at 145 lbs and that he wanted to move on to greener pastures for bigger challenges.

He then issued a challenge to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Topuria has long claimed to have wanted a title fight with Islam Makhachev but since the latter has all but declined to fight smaller guys, beating Oliveria would be the featherweight champion’s way of making a robust statement.

And Khabib believes he could actually beat the fan favorite, Oliveira!

If he moves up [to Lightweight] and beats Charles Oliveira, I think he deserves [a title shot]. And I think he can beat him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Ilia Topuria can beat Charles Oliveira: “If he moves up [to Lightweight] and beats Charles Oliveira, I think he deserves [a title shot]. And I think he can beat him.” @pound4poundshow ▫️ pic.twitter.com/ehVhM4Nq8t — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 16, 2024

Topuria has a strong case for being the best boxer on the UFC roster. And while Oliveira comes with a new and unique set of challenges, Topuria’s diverse tactics in the octagon might just be enough to overwhelm his resilience.