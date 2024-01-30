Nina Marie Daniele Sparks UFC 300 Excitement With Major Announcement or Dana White Gets ‘Oiled-Up’

Every UFC fan has been asking and talking about one thing–the UFC 300 event. The rumored names include Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, followed by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler. However, none of these matchups seems to be happening or has been confirmed by UFC President Dana White. With the hype at an all-time high, fans have flooded the comments section of the UFC’s head honcho. Consequently, now Nina Marie Daniele has shared a post on Instagram teasing the main event announcement, or White will get oiled up.

Nina, who is also Dana White‘s favorite content creator, shared a collaboration post with the company’s president and UFC. In her post, she urged fans to make the same post hit with 10k comments, promising that it would lead to the long-awaited UFC 300 main event announcement this week by White.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2ti4JTrl0l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Interestingly, shortly after she teased it, the post received a flood of comments, surpassing the 10k mark within 15 minutes. Fans quickly accomplished the challenge she gave. Now, with over 10k comments, they are all set to hear the announcement by White. Publicly, the UFC President has agreed that if he fails to announce what turned into a meme, where a fan joked about oiling him up, it might actually turn into reality.

All in all, fans are in a great position now, eagerly anticipating either the announcement or witnessing White getting oiled up. While the excitement about the main card is incredibly high, in a lighthearted manner, many fans on the same post commented, expressing a preference for seeing him oiled up instead of announcing the fight.

Fans are hopeful that this time it will be true, unlike the last instance where Nina received backlash for teasing a major UFC announcement, which turned out to be disappointing for fans.

Favorite of Dana White, Nina Marie Daniele Baited Fans With Major UFC 300 Announcement

One month ago, Nina Marie Daniele shared a video stating that the UFC President was about to make a big announcement. The way she presented it led fans to believe it would be about the upcoming UFC 300. However, it turned out to be a ‘Power Slap’ announcement, leading fans on the internet to criticize her.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ninamdrama/status/1740189162274447370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This time, she clearly mentioned it, unlike the last instance where she hinted at an announcement and baited the fans. It will certainly be interesting to see whether the announcement comes to fruition or if fans get to witness White getting oiled up.