“Rare L”: Ex-UFC Star Trashes Demetrious Johnson for Praising Andrew Tate & Tristan Tate Over Jake Paul

The comments section of the a video shared by former flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson bear testimony to the love that the UFC community has for him. Apart from being one of the most successful UFC champions, ‘DJ’ is also a YouTuber who talks about various topics of the combat sports world in his videos. ‘Mighty Mouse’ recently uploaded a video where he talked about the outcome of an MMA fight between the coveted internet personalities, the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake) and the Tate brothers (Andrew and Tristan). But, the renowned UFC welterweight, Matt Brown, recently revealed that he didn’t agree with some of ‘DJ’s’ words in the video.

At a point in his video, Johnson compared Andrew, who was a world-champion kickboxer, to the noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul. He also opined that Tate was a lot better than Paul in the ring. ‘DJ’ said:

“Andrew Tate has won world championships in kickboxing, fought the baddest of the baddest. Jake Paul is hand-picking pizza boys in boxing. There’s a huge difference.”

The combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ also mentioned these lines from Johnson in one of their recent updates. But, Matt ‘The Immortal’ Brown couldn’t accept a few words from ‘DJ’s’ opinion about the issue. He highlighted them in his caption while sharing ‘Happy Punch’s’ update on his own ‘X’ account. Brown’s caption read:

“Rare L take from DJ on this one wtf? The baddest of the baddest? Lol”

Brown’s caption indicated that he often agrees with Johnson’s opinion about various combat sports affairs. But this time, he saw his opinion as an “L” one. Combat sports fans will certainly love to watch a showdown between the two. However, the current situation states that the Tate brothers aren’t in a state to compete in combat sports events. But several fans might also be in question about ‘DJ’s’ future inside the cage.

Will Demetrious Johnson step inside the cage once more?

Most combat sports fans may know that ‘DJ’ currently fights for the noted Singapore-based global MMA promotion, ONE Championship. ‘Mighty Mouse’ had his last fight against Adriano ‘Black Diamond’ Moraes on 5 May 2023, where he successfully defended this ONE flyweight world title for the first time. But there was a lot of speculation about whether he would return to the cage for another fight or not. ‘DJ’s’ post-fight interview increased the restlessness of the fans even more.

Well, since then, ‘DJ’ hasn’t opened up about whether he will step into the cage once again or not. However, it’s been quite some time since ‘DJ’s last fight. Hence, the fans may expect to see him back inside the circular cage of ONE Championship soon if he decides to continue sporting the 8-ounce gloves.