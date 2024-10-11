Renato Moicano Plans to Punish Mario Bautista with Fight Against Alex Pereira or Derrick Lewis After UFC 307

Renato Moicano is a big troll and this time his latest target has been Mario Bautista. The American fighter recently beat Jose Aldo at UFC 307 via decision thanks to his game plan of taking him down and gaining a lot of ground control time. So, in a recent episode of the Show Me the Money Podcast, Moicano discussed the punishment for Bautista’s ‘insolence’.

Bautista’s game plan was not an entertaining one, neither was it the most ethical, but it worked. On one hand, there was Aldo who was trying to secure a finish and was throwing some powerful punches, while Bautista kept pushing the Brazilian against the cage and mostly just kept him there.

So when ‘Money’ Moicano’s co-host asked him what Bautista’s punishment should be, the Brazilian responded by saying,

“I would put him against Poatan. Actually, thinking about it right now, we got this motherf*cker, at number 11, and you put against Derrick Lewis and it’s a deal done my brother.”

Moicano believes his punishment needs to be getting viciously knocked out by the likes of Alex Pereira or Derrick Lewis in his next fight.

To be fair to Bautista, he knew he couldn’t match up to Aldo’s striking. So he did what he knew would work, he used his ground game to pacify the former champion and it worked. Unfortunately, nobody else saw it coming.

Aldo has been on a roll and was expected to win this fight. Moicano was so confident of this that he even advised his co-host to bet $10,000 on the fight.

Moicano advised his friend to bet on Jose Aldo

Renato Moicano is a gambling man, he is all about money and makes sure he bets on the big fights on cards such as UFC 307.

So when his friend asked him who to bet on in the fight between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista, his answer was very simple,

“We got to put the clip of Moicano telling me to bet $10,000 on Jose Aldo bro. He said, ‘one hundred percent, Jose Aldo is not losing my brother’.”

And normally he would have been right. But then, there are some nights, where you get slept in 13 seconds and there are others where everyone watching the fight sleeps off because your opponent’s plan is just stalling for time.

Bautista was later criticized widely on social media, before which UFC president Dana White called the refereeing atrocious and ensured everyone knew how he felt about these fights.

Bautista later defended his position by asserting that he did what needed to be done. Unfortunately, the MMA community here refuses to oblige.