When Sean O’Malley Confessed ‘Cheating’ on Wife but Prohibited Her From Similar Actions

Souvik Roy
Published

Sean O’Malley
Credits: Instagram

Most people try to stay committed to their wives once they get married. Several UFC stars also bear testimony to this fact. Noted UFC stars like Alexander Volkanovski and others have preferred staying with the same woman whom they tied the knot with. But the current UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley stands as an exception to this. In an August 2023 appearance on ‘Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk‘ podcast, ‘Sugar’ revealed how he feels no guilt even after cheating on his wife, Danya Gonzalez.

Several kings used to enjoy the privilege of having multiple queens during the monarchial system. The system may have gone out of action long ago. But O’Malley probably possesses the same mindset to date. In the podcast episode, ‘Sugar’ also detailed how he was entitled to get physically involved with other women besides Danya since he was the one providing for her living.

He also opined all of this as “fair” due to his superb economic and social status. His words read,

“If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t successful in any sort of way. If I was an average Joe, it probably wouldn’t be fair, but I feel like I’m f*****g King Kong”

It might raise a question among fans about how would O’Malley feel if his wife, Danya, chose to do the same. Well, it’s quite apparent that O’Malley wouldn’t be pretty okay with it since he is the one who provides for her needs. The Montana native also gave out a hint about being a follower of one of the most controversial social media figures of the modern era.

Sean O’Malley may be a follower of Andrew Tate

Most netizens in today’s world have labeled the internet persona, Andrew Tate, as a misogynist. But, O’Malley’s words, justifying his physical involvement with other women also carry a touch of Tate’s ideology. He even said that Tate has given a good description of the way he lives.

The former kickboxer has often talked about how high-value men like him are entitled to have physical relationships with multiple women due to their status. But he has also implied that all of this will only be OK if the man cares and provides for his original partner as well.

A report from ‘The Mirror’ revealed that O’Malley received a lot of bashing from the fans due to his comments, just like Tate. But a lot of them may be rooting for him as well when he takes to the UFC 299 octagon for his maiden UFC bantamweight title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

