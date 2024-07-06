Sean Strickland Rips Belal Muhammad for ‘Talking Sh*t’ and Dodging Fights

Sean Strickland’s sudden feud with Belal Muhammad was something nobody saw coming. Welterweight Muhammad set his sights on the former middleweight champion after Strickland allegedly made an insensitive remark about the ongoing Israel-Palestine issue. But now, ‘Tarzan’ has clapped back at the WW contender, exposing him in the open.

Speaking to MMA Crazy, Strickland went ballistic on Muhammad when asked about his thoughts on the latter’s upcoming title bout against Leon Edwards. He claimed that the welterweight had no courage in real life and was only ready to challenge others on Twitter, saying,

“And then he goes on Twitter and says, I want to fight Sean, like, motherf***r I just asked you if you wanted to scrap, there’s literally a cage right there we’ll f**king do it.”

In May, ‘Remember The Name’ attacked Strickland over the latter’s alleged insensitive comment on the Israel-Palestine conflict. He did not mince his words and trashed Strickland on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast, essentially saying that he is a fake tough guy who just posts nonsense to stay relevant.

However, Strickland did not take this lightly and the WW contender of being nothing more than a keyboard warrior. Furthermore, the #2 ranked middleweight also backed WW champion, Leon Edwards to put out Muhammad in their upcoming title fight at UFC 304 in Manchester.

With that being said, the middleweight recently landed himself in trouble after he beat down an ex-Navy SEAL operative merely days before the fourth of July.

Sean Strickland stuns America after he “bullies” ex-Navy SEAL days before Independence Day

Sean is your all-American fighter, but when he brutalized a veteran soldier, the community lost it and consequently took up arms against the middleweight contender. Issuing challenges on social media, Strickland got a stiff response from a fellow Navy SEAL named Jimmy Watson. However, ‘Tarzan’ was unable to contact Watson, and months later the fighter finally got his hands on ex-Navy SEAL Mitch Aguiar who decided to put his differences in the cage.

Scheduled for a whole 25 minutes, the ex-Navy SEAL got brutalized by the American fighter after the former champ started landing blow after blow, eventually pressing the former operative against the cage and finishing him.