Logan Paul’s Idea of Fighting Paddy Pimblett on the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Card Gets Green Signal From UFC Champion

Tesla founder Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg verbally agreed to fight inside a cage recently. Ever since then, a lot of notable names have jumped the bus to either side one of them or shared their ideas on the billionaire bout. UFC champion Jon Jones offered to train Zuckerberg. Meanwhile, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre chimed in to coach Musk. Interestingly, UFC boss Dana White has also expressed his interest in making this mega fight happen. Now the YouTuber turned professional boxer Logan Paul has turned in with his idea.

Advertisement

The WWE star recently suggested that he wants to make UFC debut on the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk card if it happens. Not only that, Paul even also has an opponent in mind.

It is none other than the British UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Paul’s idea seems to have grabbed the attention of the UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and he has given his seal of approval.

Advertisement

Volkanovski approves Logan Paul’s bout idea on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight card

Alexander Volkanovski is currently preparing for his next challenge. He will defend his UFC title against Yair Rodriguez this weekend in the main event of UFC 290. Ahead of his title defense, Volk appeared in an interview with TheMacLife, where he shared his thoughts on Paul’s idea.

The featherweight champion seemed to agree to the idea. He even called it a ‘great fight’ and expresses his interest in competing on the same card. Volkanovski said:

“I think that’s a great fight. I think that’s perfect. And I think that’ll… uh, be an incredible card that I want to be on as well. Now I want to be on that.”

The YouTuber turned WWE star has been long talking about his interest in competing in the UFC. Now, Paul thinks it would be the right time to do it. Not only that, but he has also agreed to fight on the mega card for free.

Advertisement

Logan Paul training with Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya

The Paul brothers joined the realm of combat sports after gaining millions of internet followers and appeared to have built a name for themselves. Jake Paul, the younger brother, has won back-to-back boxing battles against various ex-UFC stars and has only lost once.

Meanwhile, after a brief time in boxing, Logan Paul’s career in WWE looks to be accelerating. Logan has often demonstrated his athleticism in front of the audience.

Logan, who comes from a wrestling background, has enhanced his striking by learning to box. He was spotted training with UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya recently. With all of these sources available, it doesn’t appear difficult for the YouTuber to make his UFC debut soon.

Do you guys think Paul should fight in the UFC? What are your thoughts about Volkanovski’s words?