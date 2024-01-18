Sean Strickland Unapologetically Dismisses Women’s MMA: “No One Wants To Watch This Sh**”

The entire combat sports world is filled with a persona that is unfiltered and raw. From Conor McGregor to Colby Covington, fans have seen many superstars say many outrageous things. Similarly, UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland is one of the most controversial fighters in the company. Recently, on the media day, the UFC champion said many outrageous things, one of which was openly mocking women’s MMA and claiming that no one is interested in it.

At the recent press conference for UFC 297, Strickland, as usual, made numerous headlines thanks to his tons of controversial opinions. During the conference, he was pressed about the statement he gave regarding the co-main event being the women’s bantamweight title fight and was not happy about it. Replying to the reporter, he once again mocked women’s MMA and stated it was not interesting to watch.

“Women’s MMA sure have women’s MMA. I don’t like to watch it, I don’t think most people like to watch it. If the female MMA would be separated from Male MMA, no one’s gonna watch this shit. No one wants to watch this shit. It is what it is, man.”

Moreover, he likened it to the WNBA, expressing minimal interest from the viewers. Strickland also drew an analogy, comparing it to a race between a sports car and a Honda Civic, stating that no one wants to witness cat fighting and that they wanted to see the lions fight. Indeed, it is a highly controversial statement, considering we have witnessed numerous thrilling fights in the women’s division, from Grasso vs Shevchenko to Rousey vs Holm.

So there’s no debate about whether they deserve to be in the company. As they hold their rightful position in the company. However, Strickland, as always, voiced an unpopular opinion, as he previously also mocked the women fighters.

Sean Strickland’s Controversial Beef With Valentina Shevchenko Over Women’s MMA

Last year, Paige VanZant shared that she earned more from OnlyFans than MMA. Subsequently, Strickland mocking her, belittled the Women’s MMA, calling it ‘lame.’ To which, Valentina Shevchenko responded, calling Strickland an offended kid, hinting it’s because VanZant made more money. And then the beef between them officially started.

Responding to former UFC Women’s Champion, ‘Tarzan’ added that watching female fighting is like children fighting–called it fun but trash. And he continued to fire shots at the women fighters with his opinions while Shevchenko was defending Women fighters.

While it’s unclear if Strickland genuinely shares the same views about the Women’s division or if he’s just playing around. But one thing is certain–he has gained popularity for it. And earned comparisons to be the Andrew Tate of MMA.