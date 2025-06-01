mobile app bar

UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops One-Word for PSG Star Achraf Hakimi After UCL Win Against Inter Milan

Allan Binoy
Published

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the happiest person at the Allianz Arena last night. After attending multiple Champions League matches and supporting PSG the last few years, he finally got to see them lift a trophy.

In their 50+ year history, the Parisian team had never won the UEFA Champions League. All that changed last night when 19-year-old Desire Due scored a brace, along with Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu, all scoring one each.

‘The Eagle’ was in attendance for the game, thanks to his good friend, and PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Thanks to him, both Khabib and Islam were allowed onto the pitch where they clicked photos with the players.

Khabib also teamed up with the CBS Sports Golazo team of Kate Abdo, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, former Liverpool centerback Jamie Carragher, and the man who burst onto the scene, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, and the popular streamer IShowSpeed. But despite meeting all these stars, it was the Parisian soccer players who stole the show for Khabib.

The former UFC champion posted a photo alongside Achraf Hakimi on his Instagram story, saying, “@achrafhakimi beast.” Safe to say, Khabib was very impressed with the Moroccan players’ performance and was probably even trying to convince him to join his favorite club, Real Madrid.

 

But Hakimi wasn’t the only player he praised. He posted another photo alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, noting“@kvara7 it was sparkling yesterday.”

Interestingly, what also caught the attention of the fans was Khabib’s interactions with the likes of PSG manager Luis Enrique and IShowSpeed after the match.

Khabib taunts Luis Enrique and threatens IShowSpeed

Khabib looked like a kid in a candy store last night. Not only did he get to meet the PSG players, he also got to meet legends like Peter Schmeichel, Clarence Seedorf, Sir Alex Ferguson, and many more. The former UFC fighter posted a number of photos and videos on Instagram to show the fans who he met.

The most memorable interactions of the night, however, came with Luis Enrique and IShowSpeed. When Khabib met the PSG manager, he said to him, “Let’s go, one, two, three, Hala Madrid.” 

He had to remind Enrique that, although he coached Barcelona in the past, he was once a Real Madrid player.

When the CBS Golazo team asked Khabib who would be better at soccer – him or Speed, ‘The Eagle’ gave a very honest answer, “I’m gonna be honest and humble, I think he is better than me running, but football IQ, I’m much better.”

But Speed was having none of it, “I’ve seen a clip of you playing football, it wasn’t the best. I’m gonna be honest, my skill level is better.” 

When the streamer said that, ‘The Eagle’ playfully threatened him, saying, “Don’t forget between us there’s nobody right now. You’re in my world right now.”

Speed did not utter a single word after Khabib said that, and the CBS Sports crew couldn’t stop laughing seeing the streamer go quiet for the first time ever.

