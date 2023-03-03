UFC 285 PPV Price: How Much Does It Cost?

UFC 285 is around the corner. Jon Jones, one of the greatest mixed martial artists, will return to headline the pay-per-view. ‘Bones’ will be back after a three-year layoff from fighting. ‘Bones’ will challenge one of the finest strikers in the division, Ciryl Gane, for the vacant heavyweight title. Jones was expected to fight the former champion Francis Ngannou for the title. However, after the latter’s exit from the promotion, UFC has scheduled this title fight. Nevertheless, this fight is a treat for the fight fans, given both fighters’ history in the sport. Besides the main event, the co-main event of UFC 285 also looks promising. Valentina Shevchenko, the flyweight queen, will return to defend her crown for the eighth time in her UFC career. She will take on Alexa Grasso, one of the top contenders in the division.

Apart from that, the other bouts on the UFC 285 fight card look amazing. Thus, the excitement is high among the fans, and many are wondering how much would it cost to watch the UFC PPV. Here is everything you need to know.

UFC 285: What is the cost of the PPV?

UFC 285 will take place on March 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans can watch the action live on ESPN Plus. Prelims are available on the UFC fight pass. Meanwhile, you can watch the main card by buying the pay-per-view for $79.99 if you already have an ESPN Plus or Disney Plus subscription.

The combined cost of the UFC 285 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, however, is $124.98 if you are not an ESPN Plus subscriber. You will save about 30% by buying the package. More detailed plans are listed below:

Plans Prices ESPN+ Monthly Subscription $9.99 per month ESPN+ Annual Subscription $99.99 per year The Disney Bundle w/Hulu Ad-Supported $12.99 per month The Disney Bundle w/Hulu No-Ads $19.99 per month UFC PPV Standalone $79.99 each UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual) $124.98, after $99.99 per year UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle $79.99, after $12.99 per month

Meanwhile, fans in the UK can stream the event on BT Sport. For viewers in India, the event is available on the Sony LIV app.

UFC 285 early prelims will start at 8:00 PM and the prelims will start at 6:00 PM in the USA. The main event of UFC 285 featuring Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM in the USA. However, timings are subject to change based on how long each fight lasts. Below is the full fight card for the pay-per-view.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane- Full Fight Card

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane- (UFC heavyweight title fight)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Alexa Grasso- (UFC flyweight title fight)

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov- (Welterweight fight)

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot- (Lightweight fight)

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett- (Middleweight fight)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones- (Bantamweight fight)

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis- (Middleweight fight)

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas- (Flyweight fight)

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault- (Middleweight fight)

FIGHT Pass Prelims