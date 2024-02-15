UFC 298: Ilia Topuria Pulls off Iconic Conor McGregor Move Against Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is the undisputed king of the featherweight division. But there’s someone who is coming for his crown. Ilia Topuria wants to dethrone the Australian and become champion, something he believes is his destiny. The Spaniard got a taste of the feeling even before the fight took place when he stole ‘The Great’s’ belt during media day. Topuria wore the belt around his waist and posed for pictures as Volkanovski confronted him in a video uploaded on X.

Advertisement

Ilia Topuria channeled his inner Conor McGregor by stealing the belt. McGregor stole Jose Aldo’s belt before their fight during the press conference, one of the iconic moments of his career.

However, Topuria’s method was a little less aggressive, as the pair seemed to be joking around about it. Alexander Volkanovski entered the room and said,

Advertisement

“May as well make the most of it eh? Fight week, you may as well wear it now. Yeah take pictures now because you won’t have it after.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mma_orbit/status/1757904051117936996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ilia Topuria did not agree with Alexander Volkanovski, claiming he would have it even after the fight. The pair then greeted each other and went their separate ways.

On the other hand, ‘The Great’ is so confident in his abilities that he is already thinking ahead. He offered to headline UFC 300.

Alexander Volkanovski offers to headline UFC 300 since Dana White and the UFC are struggling

UFC 300 is a historic card for the organization, and for the special event, a lot of superstars have lined up to fight on the card.

Advertisement

However, one thing Dana White and the UFC have been struggling with is announcing the main event for UFC 300. In an interview, Alexander Volkanovski offered to solve their problem:

“It’s plenty of time, so just so you know that. Just in case there’s anything happening, Dana, Hunter, you know a guy. I’m gonna go do business…then I can come save the day like I always do.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1757891946926968953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alexander Volkanovski is offering to save the day for Dana White and the UFC by headlining UFC 300. However, the organization has not yet announced the main event.

Volkanovski is no stranger to filling in the last minute to save a fight card. Like he did in his last fight against Islam Makhachev.