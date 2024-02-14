UFC 300: Nate Diaz Asserts Boxing Temptation Holds Back UFC Return

The UFC has reached far in wide to secure a main event for UFC 300. Dana White and his team reached out to both active fighters and retired big names in the hopes of securing a marquee name to headline the event. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz are among some of the names that were rumored to headline UFC 300. However, Diaz recently clarified his stance on UFC 300 and revealed he will not be taking part in it.

Diaz recently joined streamer SNEAKO to train him as well as answer a few questions. SNEAKO was in the news earlier this week for sparring with Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ showed no mercy and left the 25-year-old in a bloody mess. While speaking to Nate Diaz, SNEAKO asked the younger Diaz brother about potentially headlining UFC 300. Diaz shared his thoughts on the same. He said,

“I wanted to, but I don’t think so. I think I wanna do boxing, fight another fighter. I could fight anybody in the world right now but no one can fight me. Everybody’s locked down to organizations… locked down to the UFC, PFL.”

Nate Diaz stepped away from the UFC after over a decade with the organization. The UFC wanted to re-sign Nate Diaz, however; he wanted to tick a few things off his bucket list outside the UFC.

Therefore, after his fight with Tony Fergusson in September 2022, he bid farewell. Thankfully for fans, in his post-fight interview, Diaz mentioned that he would return to the UFC eventually to try to win a world title.

Nate Diaz to take on Jorge Masvidal instead of headlining UFC 300?

After stepping away from the UFC, Nate Diaz shocked the world by accepting a fight with none other than Jake Paul. Diaz took on ‘The Problem Child’ in the squared circle and came up short in his first outing as a professional boxer.

Since then, he has maintained that he wants to get a few more bouts under his belt. Recently, rumors were suggesting Diaz and Masvidal agreed to a boxing fight.

However, those rumors died down faster than Masvidal’s knockout of Ben Askren. While that does seem to be the most logical fight to make for both men, there has been no progress made on it. Needless to say, fans would rather watch Nate Diaz headline UFC 300 than box Jorge Masvidal outside the UFC.