UFC 308 Shake-Up: Star Fighter Pulls Out Just Few Days Before the Event, Replacement Announced

UFC 308 is seeing some major changes as one of the main fighters on the card has decided to pull out of the fight. Justin Tafa looked to take on Kennedy Nzechukwu on October 26 in the Abu Dhabi event in one of the most stacked cards of the year. However, during the UFC Fight Night broadcast tonight, commentators broke the news of Tafa not being able to make it to the day of reckoning.

Yes, while the reason for Tafa pulling out from the fight has not been revealed, according to the broadcast he will no longer be fighting on UFC 308.

Up and coming star Chris Barnett will now replace the Australian fighter and take on Kennedy Nzechukwu in just a little over 10-day notice.

Barnett has won 2 fights and lost two fights since joining the UFC and will look to build a winning streak against Nzechukwu. The Nigerian fighter, on the other hand, has lost his last 2 fights and is looking to get back to winning ways.

There is also a massive height difference between the two fighters which will also play a huge role in the fight.

Meanwhile, ahead of the stacked UFC 308 fight card, the main event fighters laid down a challenge to each other that fans will love.

Ilia Topuria challenges Max Holloway at UFC 308

Ilia Topuria has laid down an interesting challenge for Max Holloway. The Hawaii native is known for challenging his opponents to throw down in the last few seconds of the fight.

He points to the center of the octagon and asks his opponents to stand and brawl, give fans what they came for. While there is not guarantee it will work, if one knocks out Justin Gaethje in the last second of a fight at UFC 300, it makes a fairly memorable event, a perfect microcosm of what the BMF is supposed to be.

However, ahead of their UFC 308 title fight, ‘El Matador’, in an interview with ESPN MMA on YouTube, challenged the BMF champion to that exchange in the first 10 seconds of the fight instead of going for hell in the last few seconds.

“I challenge you to have that exchange but in the first 10 seconds of the fight and you will see what’s gonna happen….I’m gonna take your head off.”

Holloway didn’t accept the challenge, instead, he clapped back by saying the Spaniard would love that since he gasses out. This could be a slight insight into ‘Blessed’s’ plan for UFC 308.

Similar to how Alex Pereira let Khalil Rountree gas out before unleashing on him, sHolloway may be looking to do the same against the featherweight champion.