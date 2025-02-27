UFC Fighter Tracy Cortez Cracks Up on Street After Random Guy Calls Her ‘Dora The Explorer’

Does Tracy Cortez look like Dora from “Dora the Explorer”? Do you see a resemblance? The UFC fighter, who is planning a comeback after a tough loss to Rose Namajunas in July 2024, has claimed that she was called the popular fan-favorite character from everybody’s childhood. However, not everyone is buying it!

Why? Probably because she is smiling and doesn’t have Dora’s iconic backpack. Or maybe it was because Dora still has her undefeated streak. It’s true she’s never been in the octagon, but true to her name, she’s successfully explored every single thing she has put her mind to.

Besides, to be Dora, you need old Paddy Pimblett cut- or our parents called it- The Beatles haircut. And people in fandom, or nerds are really particular about their favorite characters, which is why they have been calling Cortez a liar.

Others were more polite but essentially came to the same conclusion. “I don’t see it I’m afraid“, one of her followers said. Her replies section on Twitter was more or less filled with similar sentiments that read a lot like, “Today in things that never happened“.

Another took one look at the picture she posted and said, “Lmfao & I busted out laughing. Feels forced. Cringe”

To be fair, it wasn’t all about calling her a liar. As it happens oh so often, most replies were just people being thirsty! But we are not going to post that here.

So, we will just revert to the original argument about whether or not she does look like Dora. Because, let’s be honest, we’re never finding it if someone actually called her Dora.

So, take a look at the picture and you be the judge!

“I was walking & someone yelled ‘d-d-d-dorraaaa’ Lmfaoo & I busted out laughing!!”

Lmfaoo & I busted out laughing!! pic.twitter.com/Vmh52kIwzD — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) February 26, 2025

What do you think? Would you agree?

As Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often says, “It doesn’t matter if you agree!” Because Cortez has bigger and better things to do than worry about people thinking she’s lying about being called Dora. It’s a very weird hill to die on.

The hill Cortez would rather be on at this moment would be wherever her nemesis Ailin Perez has been calling her out from.

Perez beefs with ‘Dirty’ Cortez again

Perez has some bizarre feud going on with Cortez. Earlier last year, in September at UFC: Paris, the Argentinian fighter has first called out Cortez. But Cortez had brushed it off by claiming she was ‘unbothered’.

However, things escalated when Cortez went on Instagram Live two days after UFC 311, revealing that she actually confronted Perez at the event.

According to Cortez, the encounter didn’t go as expected. She claimed that despite all the trash talk, Perez backed down when they met in person.

She said that instead of standing her ground, Perez tried to shake her hand, something Cortez wasn’t having.

Later, in January 2025, Perez secured her fifth straight victory at UFC 311, upsetting No. 8-ranked Karol Rosa by unanimous decision. While she rejoiced her victory, the Argentinian fighter soon turned her attention to Cortez, who was by cageside.

During the post-PPV press conference, Perez criticized Cortez for missing weight in the past and even took shots at her personally, suggesting that Cortez was obsessed with her.

” I’m not going to let anybody just ruin my moment right now…. I’m not going to let some girl just hop on the bandwagon and try to grab my name. And someone dirty, nonetheless.”, she said.

Ailín Pérez trashes “dirty” Tracy Cortez after her win at #UFC311: “She wants to be me… She just cannot believe how beautiful I am.” pic.twitter.com/2qsHQn1kOe — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 19, 2025

Well, it looks like a fight is brewing there somewhere. Hopefully, the UFC cashes in on it while the iron is hot!