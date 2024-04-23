mobile app bar

“100% If”: Sean O’Malley Reveals Dana White and Co’s Approval for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather-Style Crossover Fight on One Condition

Souvik Roy
Published

(L) Conor McGregor (R) Sean O’Malley

UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley clarified his wish to step inside the boxing ring right after claiming the title at UFC 292. ‘Sugar’ initially elected the famed Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as his preferred rival back then. But subsequent incidents made him choose Ryan Garcia, over ‘Tank’ Davis. O’Malley recently appeared in an episode of ‘TimboSugarShow’ on his YouTube channel, revealing what Dana White and Co. thought about his decision.

Reflecting on the same, the 29-year-old disclosed that the UFC authorities had no problem with him deciding to try out boxing. But only if it ensures a major financial gain for them.

UFC icon Conor McGregor set the tone for such transitions in 2017. His bout against the famed boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather, sold an insane 4.3 million PPVs, making it the highest-viewed combat sports event in history.

Thus, it’s quite apparent that the UFC authorities wouldn’t mind if ‘Sugar’s’ venture into the boxing ring earns them a similar amount of money. O’Malley’s words clarified their condition further to promote his boxing match. He said,

“They [The UFC] told me, ‘You can do a boxing fight 100%, only if it makes us enough money’. So the option’s there.”

O’Malley’s superb striking has earned him much appreciation from several noted UFC personas. He put on an incredible show of his striking skills at the UFC 299 main event against Marlon Vera.

Hence, there’s every reason to believe that he can prove his might inside a boxing ring as well. However, his preferred rival, Ryan Garcia, thinks otherwise.

Ryan Garcia provided Sean O’Malley with a daunting warning related to his wish

The boxing world knows ‘KingRy’s’ affinity towards social media. He keeps uploading various posts to his social media account almost daily. This is why it didn’t take much time for Garcia to get notified about O’malley’s words in his YouTube show.

The 25-year-old also came up with a warning for ‘Sugar’ to be careful what he wished for. To be more specific, Garcia implied that he would make the 29-year-old UFC champ “bleed” inside the ring. Garcia’s ‘X’ update read,

“RAINBOW CACA BRAIN WANTS TO BOX, BE PREPARED TO BLEED RAINBOW”

Both O’Malley and Garcia are massively followed stars in the combat sports world. A clash between the two has the potential to garner a massive number of eyeballs. Well, the hype might not match the coveted McGregor vs. Mayweather encounter. But they can certainly earn a green signal from the UFC regarding the materialization of of the said fight.

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

