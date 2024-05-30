UFC Star Sean Strickland Mocks Dana White and Co., Exposing Massive Pay Gap Between Company and Fighters

UFC 293 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of the USA reacts after defeating Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, September 10, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20230910001839938781

Sean Strickland is carrying the revolutionary torch that Francis Ngannou had once ignited in the UFC. Sounds like fan fiction, right? Well, it’s not!

The outspoken and outlandish fighter is back in the headlines for going against the grain and calling out the UFC and its head honchos by revealing the organization’s rapacity, and pay disparities.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, the #1 MW contender, and former champ, Sean Strickland addressed multiple issues like fighter pay and the UFC not doing the right thing,

“The UFC doesn’t do the right things… it doesn’t do the right things with most of their rosters … the guys that run the UFC what they’re making to what guys (fighters) gets paid, its f**king shit dude, the UFC does not do the f**king right thing and unless you hold them at f**king you know gunpoint, they ain’t going to do it.”

While the American did not take names, he argued that until and unless athletes get the UFC on the back foot, they wouldn’t get their worth in cash.

It is no secret that the upper echelon of fighters who have got the company against the ropes owing to their fanbase and value are making way more than the average fighter.

Even though Strickland knows this is only business, he opined that fighters have to take the company hostage and force them to cut out the best deals if they want better pay and privilege. Damn! ‘The fighter has nothing to lose but their chains’. Who would have thought Sean Strickland shares the same concerned thoughts about capital, labor, and the exploitation of the working class as Karl Marx?

That’s not all either. Strickland has been seen going against the UFC on multiple occasions. He recently also bashed the promotion for its new gloves.

“They suck..” Sean Strickland about UFC’s new gloves

Very poetic, Sean. Well put!

In an effort to reduce eye pokes and injuries, the promotion has rolled out new gloves that limit fighters from extending their fingers. However, much like Islam Makhachev, Sean Strickland is also not a big fan of this.

During the UFC 302 media interaction, ‘Tarzan’ went off and slammed the organization, saying,

“They suck. I don’t know who, like can we talk to the person who designed these gloves; have you ever been in a fight in your f***** life?”

Denouncing the designers as “dorks” he argued that with the newly padded gloves, the UFC has now created new problems instead of solving the existing ones. In his opinion, the only glove that doesn’t inflict an eye poke are the boxing gloves and the UFC’s latest design is just creating new issues without solving any.