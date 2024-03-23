UFC Star Open to Weekly Fights, on Condition of Guaranteed Pay Structure Similar to WWE

While every sport has its demands, fighting is undeniably one of the most demanding and grueling. Unlike soccer, basketball, and many other sports, combat sports athletes require decent time to recover before their next match. Consequently, it’s hard to imagine fighters competing every week. However, in a conversation with Mike Perry, UFC lightweight star Renato Moicano expressed his openness to fight weekly, similar to WWE stars, with the condition of receiving a fixed salary regardless of the outcome of the fight.

On the Overdog Podcast, Perry mentioned that UFC and WWE now share a collaborative space. He urged fans to advocate for him and stars like Moicano to join the WWE roster for epic fights. To which, ‘Money Moicano’ expressed his openness to take part with Perry, noting that WWE stars make significant money for performing weekly without competition.

Consequently, MMA’s payment system frustrates Moicano, who highlights the discrepancy where only winners earn substantial earnings while losers receive considerably less. Reflecting on the same, he says he could fight in the UFC every week if he got paid a set amount with no deductions. In his words,

“If you win you get money and if you lose you just get half of the money. And that’s too much for me. So if they pay like a flat , I would fight every week too. Winning or losing I would be fighting every week.”

Perry added that although the sport is tougher, the monetary rewards are not as great compared to other sports. He believes that fighters get used to and taken advantage of because of their passion for the sport.

While the UFC is a rising promotion, it’s still relatively new, so salaries may substantially increase as the promotion matures. Meanwhile, unlike other fighters who pursue commentary and other stuff, Moicano wants to become a SWAT officer after retiring from the sport.

Renato Moicano Eyes Joining SWAT After Hanging Up UFC Gloves

In recent times, many fighters like Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, Michael Bisping, and others have found a way to stay in the industry after retirement. However, Moicano seems to have different plans post-retirement.

He expressed a desire to join the SWAT team to combat crime in America and make society a better place to live. According to him, Mirko Cro Cop is the inspiration behind this aim, and he believes that fighters’ combat skills would make them much better suited for such roles compared to others. For the uninitiated, Mirko got his nickname ‘Cro cop’, which translates to Croatian Cop. This was because he was an active member of the Lucko Anti-Terrorist Unit in Croatia, before serving as the Member of Parliament for his country. It will now be interesting to see whether Moicano will don the same shoes in the future or not.