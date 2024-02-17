What Essential Items Does Conor McGregor Prioritize in His Life?

Conor McGregor finally did the iconic GQ Sports interview. GQ Sports has a series on YouTube where they invite celebrities and sports icons to reveal the 10 things that are essential to them in life. Most recently, they brought on the UFC star and the Irishman revealed what he thought were the most essential things in his life.

1. Proper Twelve

Conor Mcgregor revealed how he had a lot of offers from other Irish Whiskey brands. Instead, he decided to venture into the business and create his own Irish Whiskey.

McGregor claims that he sourced Proper Twelve Whiskey from a distillery in Ireland, which is the oldest and the largest distillery.



2. Cryo Therapy Spray

3. UFC Gloves

Conor McGregor would be incomplete without UFC gloves. He claims it is a reminder to him that he’s made it. He has made his dream come true. These are some of the things he holds dear to him.

4. St. Michael Pendant

5. Family

Conor McGregor is a family-oriented man, and he always needs his family to be close. However, he revealed that he would not bring his kids to his fights from now on.

6. Patek Philippe

7. Yacht

8. Fans

McGregor reveals that he is eternally grateful and indebted to his fans. He claims that he works hard for his fans and his family.

9. Black Forge Inn

10. Gym

‘The Notorious’ seems to be living life to the fullest currently, and he thanked Joe Rogan for defending his lifestyle.

Conor McGregor thanks Joe Rogan for defending his lavish lifestyle

Joe Rogan is one of the foremost voices in MMA. The UFC commentator hosts one of the most successful podcasts in the world.

In a recent podcast, Rogan spoke about McGregor’s lavish lifestyle with a guest on his podcast. The guest urged McGregor to get back into the octagon instead of jet-setting around the world.

However, Joe Rogan did not agree with his views. He claimed that ‘The Notorious’ should do whatever he feels like doing because he has earned every single penny with his hard work.

In response to the clip, McGregor thanked Rogan on X:

“Love you Joe!”

Conor McGregor is planning to make a return to the octagon this year. ‘The Notorious’ has not fought since 2021 and will look to get back soon.