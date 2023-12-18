“Whatever He Wants”: Jon Jones Offers Leon Edwards a Grand Reward After Colby Covington Beatdown

Leon Edwards put on a dominant display against Colby Covington to retain his title at UFC 296. The win marked Edwards second title defense at 170-pounds. The fight was billed as America vs the United Kingdom by Colby Covington. However, after the win fellow American champion Jon Jones put forth a gracious offer for Leon Edwards on Twitter thanking him for defeating Colby Covington.

During fight week, Covington compared his fight against Edwards to the American revolution. He stated that he would secure a win just like his forefathers did in 1778. A few hours back, Jon Jones took to Twitter to make a gracious offer to Leon Edwards. He said,

“Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1736721573376098575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



A fan responded to his tweet saying, “Leon would look dope on a Harley V-rod”. Jon Jones replied to the same saying,

“Man, whatever he wants, it would be my pleasure.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1736722244913471878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Jon Jones and Colby Covington have a history that starts way before the UFC. Both Jones and Covington attended Iowa Central Community College. ‘Bones’ and ‘Chaos’ were roommates for a significant period of time. It was during this time that Jones distanced himself from Covington as he realised he was not a good person. ‘Bones’ has on multiple occasions bashed Covington both on Twitter as well as during interviews for being a despicable human being. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at what is next for Jon Jones.

When will Jon Jones return to UFC action?

Jon Jones was supposed to take on Stipe Miocic in an epic heavyweight title fight in November. However, a torn pectoral muscle forced Jones out of the fight. Reports suggest that Jones would be out for the better part of 8-9 months. This means that Jones will be eligible to start training again in July.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy4iUwcpMge/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Unfortunately for UFC fans, this means that Jones’ return will most likely have to wait till the tail end of 2024. Given that there will be such a long lay-off, it will be interesting to see if Miocic pushes for a fight in the meantime to keep himself busy. Regardless of when he returns, Jones’ comeback will be highly anticipated by fans.