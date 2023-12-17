HomeSearch

|Published December 17, 2023

“Woman Who Cheat…”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Speculates ‘Jail Time’ With Provocative Statement on Rubi Rose

(L) Andrew Tate with his brother Tristan Tate, (R) Rubi Rose. Credit – X (fka Twitter)

The former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate’s nonchalant online commentary against the ambiguous demands of modern feminists may have landed them in jail for a brief period. But it certainly hasn’t stopped them from taking digs at modern feminists and their intolerant views. Recently, Tristan Tate used his December 2022 arrest to highlight how he is often targeted for his words, while feminists like Rubi Rose, get away without any consequences even after presenting similar views.

Feminists do present a lot of valid issues that need to be normalized in society. But some of them often get unusually intolerant in their approach. Rose, a noted American rapper and songwriter, put up an update on one of her social media posts, which many might find offending. Her update read:

“Ni**as who cheat on their girl deserve to die… I don’t make the rules”

Like always, Tristan took a severe dig at Rose with a comparison of how presenting the same statement could have landed him in jail once more. His reply to Rose’s intolerant opinion read:

“Imagine I say “women who cheat on their husbands deserve death”.

I actually don’t think that.

But imagine I said it.

Back to jail?”

It’s pertinent to note that Tristan also mentioned that he doesn’t support Rose’s views. The comments section also presented a brief picture of the modern world. While some chose to support Tristan, others criticized him thoroughly with a dig at his brother and his allegedly illegal deeds. However, Tristan’s brother Andrew is currently talking a lot about combat sports and the coveted Paul brothers.

Andrew Tate thinks he and Tristan Tate will school Logan and Jake Paul in a cage fight

Much like Tristan his brother Andrew Tate also showcases brashness quite often. Recently, Andrew visited Jorge Janko’s podcast who was once the podcast co-host and noted internet persona and WWE star, Logan Paul, where he talked about a fight between the Tate brothers and the Paul brothers. Most fans may know that Logan’s sibling brother Jake Paul is also a noted YouTuber and boxer. However, Andrew Tate didn’t think the Paul brothers had enough to survive a cage fight against him and Tristan.

Well, Andrew has also been feuding with Logan’s brother Jake for quite some time now. There are videos of him and Jake Paul having a face-off. But, the combat sports community hasn’t witnessed any development regarding a fight between the two. But, most fans may agree that the views that this fight will garner may shatter several combat sports viewership records.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He also began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few of other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster.

