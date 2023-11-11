“You Love to See It”: Fans React to Rare Picture of Nate Diaz Showing a Different Side of Him

Nate Diaz has been in the public eye for over a decade. The younger Diaz brother joined the UFC as a youngster and spent the majority of his life under the spotlights of being a UFC star. However, the fame and attention increased a lot more for Diaz after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016.

Despite the boom in fame, Nate Diaz has always kept one part of his life extremely shielded from the media. Diaz is married and has children which is not something a lot of fans know. This is because it’s the way Diaz wants things to be. The younger Diaz brother is extremely protective of his family’s privacy and never shares pictures with his wife or children.

However, a recent post on Reddit, shows Diaz with his wife and children. Needless to say it evoked some strong reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan commented, “This makes me realize I know nothing about nate diaz.”

Another fan added, “I’m glad Nate has this in his life, and that he’s been able to protect his family from the public.”

“Wasn’t expecting wholesome Nate content. Probably the happiest I’ve ever seen him,” commented a happy fan.

“You love to see it,” added another fan.

Now that Diaz is separated from the UFC and pursuing boxing, let’s take a look at some of the potential opponents.

Nate Diaz to return to boxing against Deontay Wilder?

In his first venture outside the UFC, Nate Diaz came up short against Jake Paul in a boxing match. Since then there have been talks about a potential rematch against Jake Paul in MMA. However, Diaz wasn’t interested to fight for PFL.

After a lot of back and forth between the two, ultimately, Paul decided to secure a fight against Andre August. This means that Diaz is now forced to look for another opponent if he wants to keep his boxing dreams alive.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzG5BjtLZT_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



At this point in time, there are no front runners that Diaz is linked with. However, in a recent interview, former heavyweight boxing world champion Deontay Wilder stated that he would be open to take on Diaz in an MMA fight. Diaz also has shown his readiness for the fight. Realistically though, a fight between the two does not make any sense at all given their size difference.

In all likelihood, Diaz’s next fight will be against another influencer or a former YouTube fighter or a big name in boxing. The options are open for Diaz and he remains a big draw despite his recent performances. It will be interesting to see who Diaz eventually ends up facing.