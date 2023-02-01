Does Logan Paul Own Prime: What Is the Deal Between Dana White and the WWE Star?

In its quest to enhance its reputation and credibility at the start of the 21st century, the UFC inculcated sponsors into its events. Although the structure of the deals during its formative years was vastly different at the time, it paved the way for their current agreements.

Over the last decade, the UFC had undergone a massive change where they altered the general norm of their athletes displaying their sponsors on their shorts.

In 2015, when the Reebok deal had gone through, the UFC prohibited its fighters from representing any of their sponsors throughout the fight week. The Reebok deal was an exclusive apparel deal with the UFC where fighters weren’t allowed to be sponsored by non-Reebok entities during the fight week.

Although that hasn’t changed from the athlete’s standpoint, the UFC continues to enhance its brand. As always. This time, in the shape of internet influencer, Logan Paul, KSI, and their drinks brand, Prime.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov family: Everything About His Wife and Children

Dana White x Logan Paul: UFC and Prime- A new partnership!

The UFC and Logan Paul are officially in business. The Internet influencer took to his social media platforms to disclose that he had signed a lucrative contract with the UFC, which will see his critically acclaimed sports drink, Prime, as the official global sports drink of the UFC.

Paul and UFC President Dana White have been on good terms since the latter appeared on the formers podcast. Although they talked shop, there was no credibility to any statements regarding Paul’s desire to compete in MMA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Rather, he has partnered with the UFC strictly from a business standpoint. The UFC and Paul struck a marketing partnership yesterday, it was announced.

Prime is set to be integrated into every significant UFC event, including every UFC Pay-Per-View, Fight Night, Dana White’s Contender Series, and The Ultimate Fighter. It will see them provide branding for the product unlike ever seen before.

The drinks brand is said to receive substantial visibility due to the UFC’s worldwide reach. Furthermore, the coveted ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ corners used to signify the two opponents will be renamed as the Prime Hydration recovery zones, amongst other integral changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME (@drinkprime)

Speaking about their partnership, White said:

“We’re excited to name Prime the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute. Logan and KSI have worked hard to build Prime into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the Prime brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world.”

An unprecedented moment for the sport.

Also read: Jorge Masvidal Called ‘Desperate’ for ‘Begging’ to Fight Conor McGregor Despite Being Rejected

What is Prime?

Prime is a drinks brand created by social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022. The pair announced their collaboration following years of turmoil between the two.

Since its arrival to the world, the drinks brand has struck opulent sponsorship deals with giant corporations. Most notably, Arsenal Football Club. And now, they have an alliance with the apex martial arts organization in the world, the UFC.

As things stand, this will undoubtedly be a defining moment in the company’s history.

Also read: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust and UFC Fighter Call Out Refs for Making ‘Awful Calls’ During Chiefs vs. Bengals Game