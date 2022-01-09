ESports

New Faze Clan’s Valorant Roster: BabyBay, Dicey, Shot_up, LarryBanks, and Flyuh

Faze Clan's Valorant Roster
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
“Really bad pick and roll defense, I will fix it”: Cole Anthony hilariously admits to his mistake by replying to an analyst pointing out his poor defense against the Pistons
Next Article
"It was a pool of blood and I was like, 'I’m f**ked'": Tom Brady thought his season was over after suffering a bloody thumb injury before the 2018 AFC Championship Game
E-Sports Latest News
Faze Clan's Valorant Roster
New Faze Clan’s Valorant Roster: BabyBay, Dicey, Shot_up, LarryBanks, and Flyuh

The new and improved Faze Clan’s Valorant roster is complete with BabyBay, Dicey, Shot_up, LarryBanks,…