New Faze Clan’s Valorant Roster: BabyBay, Dicey, Shot_up, LarryBanks, and Flyuh

The new and improved Faze Clan’s Valorant roster is complete with BabyBay, Dicey, Shot_up, LarryBanks, and Flyuh.

The valorant competitive scene is constantly changing. Be it roster changes, meta changes, or playstyle. And after the VCT 2021 came to an end, most of the teams which underperformed were looking for a roster change. And the team which changed almost their whole roster is FaZe Clan.

FaZe clan is undoubtedly one of the best teams in any game there is. In fact, since the beginning of valorant tournaments, Faze clan performed well. However, during VCT 2021 for a whole year, the team faced nothing but disappointment. That’s why at the end of LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) which faze didn’t qualify for champions they made roster changes.

Faze Clan’s Valorant Roster

The journey for the new and improved Faze’s Valorant roster began by removing Corey, ZachaREEE, Rawkus, and BabyJ. So the only person left on the team for the moment was Babybay.

And after a short and sweet Christmas break Faze started holding trials for new players to join their valorant roster. And a lot of scrims and practices Faze finally decided on the 4 players for their valorant roster.

So evidently the current roster has:

Babybay

Dicey

LarryBanks

Shot_up

Flyuh

Out of the 4 players, we would say that Dicey has the spotlight. He is a great player and defiantly proved his worth as he made sure 100 Thieves win the First strike. However, he still has a lot to prove if he wants to continue as a pro player.

Future for Faze

Even though Faze was not able to perform in VCT 2021, they still are a great team with a lot of potential. And with this roster change, they better make sure they play to win in VCT 2022 starting in February.