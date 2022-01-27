Knights VALORANT player Frosty found not guilty of assault

Third-party investigators found Knights VALORANT player Ashton “Frosty” Rakoske not guilty of assault, the organization announced today.

Former girlfriend Chennie had accused the 16 year old of sexual assault in December. With the alleged assault taking place in July 2021, she claimed. The third-party investigation, which was conducted by the Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote law firm, found that Rakoske “did not commit an assault.”

They found that his conduct, while not assault, was “inappropriate” and “disrespectful,” they said in the statement released by Knights.

Riot Games, the developer and main tournament organizer of VALORANT, said it’s still reviewing the results of the investigation. If deemed necessary Raksoke might recieve further punishment.

Knights will take “disciplinary actions” and “reformative measures” to ensure Rakoske can “mature and grow,” the organization said.

Following the result of the investigation, Rakoske said he’ll “improve himself” going forward. “While the investigation determined the allegations to be false, it did make me take a hard look at my attitude and behavior throughout my past relationship,” he said in a statement.

Chennie, who accused Rakoske of assault, said that “the reducing of the text message screenshots I sent of him manipulating me to ‘disrespectful’ was disheartening when I first saw the statement.”

“I don’t regret coming out and I stand by everything I’ve ever said on my assault and treatment throughout the relationship,” she said.

