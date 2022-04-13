Marved Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at OpTic Gaming’s most impactful controller player and anchor, Marved Valorant settings, gear, and more.

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen is a 22-year-old professional Canadian Valorant player. Who is currently playing for OpTic Gaming, previously known as Envy. Marved has shown an impressive playstyle and played the part of an impactful player on the team. Who’s impact can be seen in OpTic’s performance in the recent matches.

Before joining OpTic, Marved was a member of Faze clan’s valorant roster. He has been a really good player since his professional career began in CS: GO and has been constantly improving ever since.

But for now, let’s dive into his in-game settings.

Marved’s Gear

Marved Valorant in-game Settings

Marved Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.306

0.306 eDPI – 244.8

244.8 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Marved’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 0

On Outer Lines: Off

Marved Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Mouse wheel down

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: C

Use Ability 2: V

Ability 3: E

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Marved’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to check out marved live on his twitch channel. And if you want you can also follow his Twitter account or youtube channel.

Fun fact: He was born on January 24, 2000, and has a total winning of 54,400 from Riot.