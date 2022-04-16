Paper Rex Valorant : History, Roster, Crosshair, Gameplay Clips.

Paper Rex Valorant : Let’s take a look at PRX’s (APAC) history, roster, player crosshairs and gameplay clips.

History

Paper Rex aka PRX is a South Asian Esports organization. The organization is based in Singapore and was founded by Harley Örwall aka “dsn”, a CSGO veteran, along with the chief editor of CSGO2ASIA, Nikhil Hathiramani. The Esports organization is relatively new and its roster caters only to VALORANT.

Roster

Their team has a blend of gritty veterans and new talent. Their players hail from various parts of Asia and have played tournaments in countries like the United Kingdom, India, China, Germany, Malaysia, Belgium and Thailand.

The team’s captain Benedict Tan aka “Benkai” hails from Singapore and is 25 years old. Benaki’s main agents are Sova, Cypher and Breach. Former CSGO player. Aaron Leonhart aka “mindfreak” is an Indonesian player and is 22 years old. He’s the team’s controller, his main agents being Omen, Viper and Brimstone. Former CSGO player. Jason Susanto aka “f0rsakeN” an 18 year old Indonesian player. He plays the role of duelist for the teams with his main agents being Yoru, Jett and Neon. Former CSGO player. Khalish Rusyaidee aka “d4v41” is a Malaysian player and is 23 years old. Former CSGO player Wang Jing Jie aka “Jinggg” hails from Singapore.

Crosshair Settings

Copy the crosshair code and paste it into the “import code” section in crosshair settings.

Benaki – 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0

d4v41 – 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Jinggg – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;

mindfreak – 0;P;c;1;o;0.723;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

f0rsakeN – 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1