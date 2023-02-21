Valorant News: Riot Dev Teases Three New Agents; Third Agent Archetype Unknown!

A new Valorant State of the Agents saw a Dev explaining the future of Valorant agents. They also gave us a teaser of Agent 22.

The Valorant community is on fire these days due to the VCT LOCK IN tournament and various professional circuits around the world. This encourages Riot to make the game more authentic and available to fans and potentially new players. However, the goal is also to keep the game feeling fresh, which is what Character Producer John Goscicki talked about in the latest video. Let us break it down.

Valorant State of Agent Video Reveals Three Agents for 2023; The Third Agent Category is Unknown

This year we will be getting 3 new agents. | #VALORANT An Initiator Agent, A Sentinel Agent, and a Third Unknown Agent. Leaving the possibility for a new class to be introduced. pic.twitter.com/BhxPGZgXNE — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) February 20, 2023

Character Producer John Goscicki stated that the agents need to be balanced according to the various roles and game styles. However, it is not necessary to maintain a one-on-one balance anymore since there are a lot more agents in the game. The most interesting aspect of the video was the agent archetype reveal. We know that we will get an Initiator, a Sentinel, and a third unknown archetype.

Now Riot might just be pulling our leg but it seems to us that there will be a new agent category. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see how the devs fit the game’s ever-evolving playstyles into a new character. It will be especially difficult to create a new archetype since the game’s been out for more than 3 years now.

Riot gave us Harbor back in October and most of us still don’t know how to use him properly. It will be interesting to see how the players will handle a new agent role IF there will be one. Riot also gave us a visual teaser of the new Agent 22. It seems that he will be of Spanish descent. We do not know much about the agent except that. If you want to check out the video we have embedded it below.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. pic.twitter.com/EAZ40eO9P8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 20, 2023



