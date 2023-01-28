Valorant News: The Newest Groups Split for NA Challengers Spells Disaster for Disguised and TSM

Knights Arena revealed the latest Valorant NA Challengers group stage split. The split is not looking good for TSM and Disguised.

Right off the bat, we want to say that this split does NOT mean we do not expect both teams not to perform. We are saying that the teams in this split are more competitive than the other teams in Group A. Let us look at the team’s split and how each group may perform in the upcoming VCT NA Challengers.

Valorant NA Challengers Split Pits TSM, The Guard, M80, and Disguised in the Same Group

As you can see, Group B will have some deadly matches right off the gate since the teams we see are all in top form and have shown that in LANs, Open, and Last Chance Qualifiers. Group A has FaZe, Shopify Rebellion, G2, BreakThru, Oxygen Esports, and Squirtle Squad.

FaZe has not competed in an official tournament since last August, with only two members. i.e. Poised and Babybay. Shopify Rebellion’s incredible performance fell short in the LCQ last year. G2 recently acquired penny, wippie, ShahZam, dapr, and OXY, all NA Talent. BreakThru and Oxygen qualified through Open Qualifiers while Squirtle Squad through the LCQ.

Disguised and TSM have their work cut out since The Guard has been looking in top form. M80 has lethal talent capable of fragging easily. Dark Ratio and Disguised both qualified through the Open Qualifiers, while OREsports fought through the LCQ. It will be pretty intriguing to see how Disguised holds up against Tier 2 organizations who have prepared for the last 3 to 4 months for this event. The VCT NA Challengers matches begin on the 1st of February. You can find more information about the event through Knights Arena’s Twitter!

