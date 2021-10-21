Jett dash bug: Valorant 3.08 Patch brings Jett’s new dash bug delaying weapon-equip time that was “not intentional” by Riot Developers.

Valorant 3.08 patch dropped today with new changes and bug fixes to the game, but Jett receives a new dash bug. Also, received some unintentional dash changes that nerfed the agent.

According to the 3.08 patch notes, no changes for the agent were listed officially by the Riot Games.

Soon after the patch was released on October 20 2021, many Jett players noticed a delay in the weapon pull-out time after using dash or the Tailwind (E) ability.

Tailwind is Jett’s signature ability, which plays an integral role in her gameplay. This allows her fast movement and mobility.

If the pull-out time for the weapon is increased, it will hinder the overall performance. As a result, Jett is unplayable right now.

Jett’s weapon equip out from her dash (Tailwind) is currently longer than intended and Updraft costs more than it should. These are bugs, but not severe enough (game-breaking/competitive integrity) to risk a Patch redeploy, so it’s possible a fix won’t go out until Patch 3.09. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2021

New Jett changes in Valorant 3.08 patch were “not intentional” by Riot developers

In patch 3.07, the weapon pull-out time after the dash took 1.18 seconds. But after the recent patch update, it is taking a bit longer, i.e., 1.42 seconds.

The time has been accidentally increased by 2.4 seconds. It has been pointed out by the popular Valorant data miner Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter).

Many Jett players, including pros, reported the bug on social media. The event sought the immediate attention of the Riot devs.

Valorant game designer Ryan Cousart responded to a tweet by professional player Corbin “C0M” Lee regarding the bug. He claimed that the Jett nerf was “not intentional” and that the devs are looking into the matter.

This accidental nerf seems to bother many Valorant players. But, others are fine with the changes as well.

Will “dazzLe” Loafman, a Valorant professional player for Luminosity, replied to Ryan Cousart, requesting him to keep the changes rather than fixing them. Whereas, streamer and professional player, 100T Asuna, thinks that Jett spammers will suffer a lot with these ‘accidental’ nerfs.

riot accidently made the perfect jett nerf — LG dazzLe (@dazzLeGO) October 19, 2021

so sad for our jett mains :((((( — 100T Asuna (@Asunaa) October 20, 2021

There has been a mixed response from the Valorant community about the unintentional changes to Jett’s dash. However, Riot devs have acknowledged the community’s feedback and will be looking into it.

Nevertheless, Jett remains one of the most preferred Valorant agents. Even after several nerfs, especially after the recent patch 3.06 update, there has been virtually no change in pick rate.

