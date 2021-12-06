Valorant Champions Day 6 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 6 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

Big names taking the stage today as Valorant Champions Day 6 Schedule consists of teams such as Sentinels, Envy, Acend, Vevo Keyd, and more.

Valorant Champions has been one of the most entertaining tournaments for the year 2021. With each team breaking the boundaries and doing what seemed impossible.

However, due to the results of Day 5, we have to say goodbye to 3 teams who have been eliminated: Crazy Racoons, Furia, and Full Sense. The current standing of the valorant champions is:

Valorant Champions Day 4 Schedule

We’ll also be closing out the day at 12PM PST so tune in for #VALORANTChampions!@Sentinels vs @KRUesports pic.twitter.com/jDbpeUs9je — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 6, 2021

Match 1: Ascend Vs ENVY

Day 6 of Valorant Champions will kick off with Masters 3 Berlin Finalist “Envy” versus EU’s overperforming team “Ascend“. This is the third matchup to add to the NA vs EU series. The team that wins today will reserve their spot in the Valorant Champions Playoffs.

Timings for the match are:

6 am PDT

7.30 PM IST

11:00 pm Japan time

Match 2: Vevo Keyds/Kyed Stars Vs X10 CRIT

In their previous match, Vivo Keyd played really well despite the fact that they were at a disadvantage of 7 rounds. They brought the match from 0-7 to 10-13, which showed huge capacity. However, their loss against Acend brought them to the lower bracket against X10 Crit, where the winner will go to fight the loser from match 1.

Timings for the match are:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM Japan time

Match 3: Sentinels Vs KRU Esports

And we end day 6 with Sentinals taking against KRU Esports on the elimination round of the group series. The winner of this series will secure their spot in the Valorant Champions Playoffs.

Timings for the match are:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM Japan time

Where to watch Day 6 of Champions

Here’s the Day 6 #VALORANTChampions Watch Party Roster! pic.twitter.com/0eRvuPXcwC — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 6, 2021

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for Valorant Champions.

Day 6 is just around the corner, check out our NA #VALORANTChampions watch parties! pic.twitter.com/jVzMgUrjoq — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 6, 2021

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, watch-party with some big names:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.