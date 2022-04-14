VALORANT teases agent with updated lore in Patch 4.07 and through Twitter

VALORANT is going all out to tease fans for the upcoming agent. From in-game lore to Twitter posts, it has been a rollercoaster.

VALORANT has a long history of dropping hints for the new agents. This creates a buzz among fans with curiosity. It brings forth a lot of speculation of what class the agent will be, the aesthetics and of course the gameplay.

The first possible “hint” was with the updated battlepass on 27th February, 2022. Since then we have seen leaks of the abilities and the POV of the new agent. Now, with the new Patch 4.07, let’s take a look at how VALORANT has teased the fans.

Next Agent Teaser | #VALORANT “Herkesin bir korkusu var.” pic.twitter.com/XmcDiOIEte — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 28, 2022

Updated Lore in The Range

An audio message featuring KAY/O, Cypher, Neon, Sova, Breach, and Chamber. In it they are trying to capture the assailant that has been harassing the agents for months.

Spooky noises and sounds can be heard in the message and KAY/O points out that Neon and Cypher’s heart rates are elevated. Both agents mention not being able to see and Breach claims he can’t move at a certain point. The team can be heard fighting what sounds like monsters and they eventually chase the target outside. KAY/O jumps from an aircraft and uses his ultimate to stun the assailant, which is revealed to be a woman and a radiant.

A new email on Brimstone’s laptop confirms the team captured an independent target that is “currently being detained,”. A new cell can be found further down the basement hallway. Entering Brimstone’s office causes the screen to turn black as if you’re hit with a debuff, which is likely one of the new agent’s abilities.

A new recording from Phoenix also mentions scary things happening around the base. The teams have experienced flickering lights, cold door handles, and other phenomena. Cypher and Brimstone have also been having secret meetings, which seems to cause the scary events to happen.

New Agent teases on Twitter

Riot Games took their official Twitter account to update us with more lore. We can see Cypher and Breach in some dire situations with some new graphic around them. We see this graphic throughout with hints of the new agent.